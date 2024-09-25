Cracking Cirrhosis: Complexity of Chronic Liver Disease and Insights for Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how chronic liver disease is complex and why there is still more to be learned about the pathophysiological processes driving disease progression. Attendees will learn how the complexity of the disease makes drug development in this space is difficult and how patient selection and understanding of the disease is crucial. The featured speakers will discuss how biomarkers and tools such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) can help us better understand disease progression and provide valuable insights to inform future drug development.
TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chronic liver disease is complex. The causes are multifactorial, disease progression is slow and heterogeneous, and the pathophysiology is complicated and still not entirely understood. This has made drug development challenging, and there are still no approved treatments targeting cirrhosis.
Currently, treatment options are limited to addressing the complications of cirrhosis. But there is a lot of ongoing research activity and exciting progress being made in the field of chronic liver disease.
Join our expert speakers as they walk through the complexity of chronic liver disease and the resulting cirrhosis. This webinar will unpack the drivers of liver disease and its progression via inflammation and fibrosis, as well as the implications for drug development and patient selection. It will also cover some of the biomarkers and other tools, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) alone and in combination with other biomarkers, which can help further our disease understanding and provide valuable insights into drug development.
Register for this webinar to learn about chronic liver disease biology and pathophysiology, drug development in this space, and to hear our speakers discuss their perspectives of the future for treatment of chronic liver diseases.
Join Quentin Anstee, Dean of Research & Innovation, Professor of Experimental Hepatology, Newcastle University; and Lars Johansson, Chief Scientific Officer, Antaros Medical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cracking Cirrhosis: Complexity of Chronic Liver Disease and Insights for Drug Development.
