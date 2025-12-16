"Mastering the No Surprises Act isn't just about avoiding penalties, it's about strengthening financial control, protecting income, and leveling the playing field with insurers." – Leslie Howard, Founder and CEO, CHRMS Post this

"The No Surprise Act has fundamentally changed how out-of-network surgeons bill, collect, and communicate about costs," said Leslie Howard, Founder and Chief Executive officer of CHRMS. "Too many practices mistakenly believe the No Surprise Act applies only to emergency services. In truth, the NSA touches nearly every surgical encounter, and mastering compliance helps secure optimal reimbursement, create new opportunities for growth, and leverage the playing field with insurance payors."

The blog outlines critical strategies, including:

The Misconception: "NSA Only Applies to Emergency Services"

Understanding NSA balance billing rules for emergency and non-emergency scenarios

Integrating the Notice and Consent process to fir your business model

Using the NSA Independent Dispute Resolution process to secure fair payments from insurers

Developing airtight compliance systems to prevent revenue loss and avoid penalties

"Underpayments, forced write-offs, and penalties for non-compliance are a constant threat to out-of-network surgeon reimbursement under the NSA," said David Boden, President of CHRMS. "Surgeons who know how to challenge low payments through the NSA payment disputes process are in a far stronger position to protect their income and maintain financial stability."

Part two of the series will explore how the NSA didn't just change how out-of-network surgeons bill patients, it transformed how your entire practice must operate.

The complete blog post is available here: https://forthesurgeons.com/blog/cracking-the-nsa-what-out-of-network-surgeons-really-need-to-know/

