"CRAFT and The Simms Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Procurement & Supply Chain"

Combined expertise in technology solutions and business consulting will deliver comprehensive digital innovation to enterprise clients

SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRAFT, a leading digital innovation consultancy, and The Simms Group, a premier business transformation advisory firm today announced a strategic partnership that will combine their complementary strengths to provide end-to-end digital transformation services to Fortune 500 companies and emerging enterprises.

The partnership leverages CRAFT's market leading supplier intelligence for modern procurement with The Simms Group's deep domain expertise in procurement and strategic business consulting. Together, the companies will offer clients a seamless approach to supply chain & procurement digital transformation that addresses both technological implementation and organizational readiness.

Michael Simms, Founder of The Simms Group, emphasized the strategic value of the collaboration: "CRAFT brings an innovative approach to technology that perfectly matches our commitment to AI-enabled business transformation. Their team's ability to develop custom solutions while maintaining focus on user experience aligns with our philosophy that successful change must be both technically sound and human-centered. This partnership allows us to offer our clients the complete transformation journey."

Ilya Levtov, CEO of Craft, commented: "We are at a notable inflection point for procurement leaders. The complexity of today's global supply chains demands that procurement, where supplier relationships start, deliver supplier resilience, effective risk management, and defensible strategic growth. By combining Craft's AI-powered supplier intelligence technology with The Simms Group's proven expertise in business transformation, we're equipping procurement professionals with the tooling and intelligence to stand out as strategic leaders who drive growth, resilience, and innovation at the enterprise level."

The joint offering will include comprehensive digital strategy development, custom software solutions, implementation & change management, and ongoing support services.

About The Simms Group

Established in 2020, The Simms Group is a business transformation consultancy firm that specializes in Procurement & Operations, S2P Technology Implementation, Strategic Advisory Services, & Fractional Leadership.

With a team of seasoned consultants and a proven transformation track-record drawn from successful careers at companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Intuit, Stryker, Abbott Laboratories, and others, The Simms Group serves clients from its headquarters in Seattle and regional offices in San Diego, Chicago, London, and Auckland.

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint client engagements beginning this quarter.

