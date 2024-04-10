Craft Brew Month in Temecula Valley Celebrates the Artisinal Spirit of Brewing

"Our local breweries and meaderies pour their hearts and souls into each batch, and Craft Brew Month is a great opportunity for them to showcase their dedication and talent," said Scott A. Wilson, CEO of Visit Temecula Valley. Post this

In addition to craft beer breweries, two Temecula Valley meaderies will participate in Craft Brew Month: Batch Mead and Chubby Cheeks Meadery. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made with fermented honey and featuring fruit, hops, spices, and/or grains.

"Craft Brew Month is a celebration of creativity, community, and craftsmanship," said Scott A. Wilson, CEO of Visit Temecula Valley. "Our local breweries and meaderies pour their hearts and souls into each batch, and Craft Brew Month is a great opportunity for them to showcase their dedication and talent."

Participating breweries include:

8-Bit Brewing Company

Batch Mead

Black Market Brew

Chubby Cheeks Meadery

Garage Brew Company

Ironfire Brewing

Oscars Brewing Company

Relentless Brewing

Solaris Beer

Stone Church Brewing

It is recommended that Craft Brew Month visitors book an overnight stay for a safe and leisurely tasting experience. More time in Temecula also allows the opportunity to explore Old Town Temecula, Pechanga Resort Casino, or Temecula Valley Wine Country. Other popular activities include equestrian events and horseback riding, hot air ballooning, golfing, hiking, and biking. For more information, go to http://www.visittemeculavalley.com

For more information about Craft Brew Month events and participating breweries, visit the Visit Temecula Valley Craft Brew Month website.

