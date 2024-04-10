Craft Brew Month in Temecula Valley Celebrates the Artisinal Spirit of Brewing

While Temecula Valley is known for its premium wines, the quality craft beers produced are also getting great recognition. The month of May is a great time to visit and taste some of these award-winning beers.
TEMECULA, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to raise a glass as the Temecula Valley gears up to celebrate Craft Brew Month. Held annually throughout the month of May, Craft Brew Month shines a spotlight on the region's vibrant and innovative breweries, up-and-coming meaderies, and the many passionate artisans working behind the scenes.
From fruit-forward meads to hoppy IPAs and smooth, malty stouts, there is something to delight every palate. Visitors who download the Temecula Valley Craft Brew Month digital pass can check in at participating breweries and collect points for a souvenir glass or other prizes. No tickets or reservations are necessary.
In addition to craft beer breweries, two Temecula Valley meaderies will participate in Craft Brew Month: Batch Mead and Chubby Cheeks Meadery. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made with fermented honey and featuring fruit, hops, spices, and/or grains.
"Craft Brew Month is a celebration of creativity, community, and craftsmanship," said Scott A. Wilson, CEO of Visit Temecula Valley. "Our local breweries and meaderies pour their hearts and souls into each batch, and Craft Brew Month is a great opportunity for them to showcase their dedication and talent."
Participating breweries include:
- 8-Bit Brewing Company
- Batch Mead
- Black Market Brew
- Chubby Cheeks Meadery
- Garage Brew Company
- Ironfire Brewing
- Oscars Brewing Company
- Relentless Brewing
- Solaris Beer
- Stone Church Brewing
It is recommended that Craft Brew Month visitors book an overnight stay for a safe and leisurely tasting experience. More time in Temecula also allows the opportunity to explore Old Town Temecula, Pechanga Resort Casino, or Temecula Valley Wine Country. Other popular activities include equestrian events and horseback riding, hot air ballooning, golfing, hiking, and biking. For more information, go to http://www.visittemeculavalley.com
For more information about Craft Brew Month events and participating breweries, visit the Visit Temecula Valley Craft Brew Month website.
About Visit Temecula Valley
Visit Temecula Valley (VTV) is a nonprofit 501 (c)(6) destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism-related businesses including wineries, restaurants, breweries, retail and specialty boutiques, hotels, and more. It is a popular destination that includes Southern California Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino. In 2019, Wine Enthusiast named Temecula Valley one of the world's 10 Best Wine Travel Destinations. For more information go to http://www.visittemeculavalley.com.
