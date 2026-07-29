Craftmaster Hardware - A Kendell Company reaches 75th year milestone!

Craftmaster Hardware - A Kendell Company appreciates the trust you place in us to help keep your facilities, people, and assets safe! Proud of our past and focused on our future! Post this

In 2015, Craftmaster was acquired by Capital Resource Partners. Craftmaster expanded our e-commerce businesses with the 2019 acquisition of Taylor Security and Lock in Gaithersburg MD.

In February of 2022, Kendell Door and Hardware became the new owners of Craftmaster for their next era of sustained growth, satisfied customers, and valued vendor partnerships.

Mike McGorty, Director of Wholesale of Assa Abloy states "Craftmaster's 75 years of excellence and commitment to customers, strong partnerships and industry leadership has had a lasting impact. Assa Abloy is proud to be part of your journey and future success!"

Dan Donohue VP/GM of Craftmaster Hardware, says "We support institutional locksmiths, facility managers, and security professionals nationwide with over 180 brands of door hardware. Our valued team solves all door hardware challenges, living up to our motto: Solution Secured"

We appreciate the trust you place in us to help keep your facilities, people, and assets safe. Proud of our past and focused on our future.

Find out more at www.craftmasterhardware.com

Download our latest catalog for reference at https://www.craftmasterhardware.com/catalog-request/

Brands supported - https://www.craftmasterhardware.com/parent-brand/

Contact us: 800-221-3212 or [email protected]

Media Contact

Dan Donohue, CRAFTMASTER HARDWARE LLC, 1 8002213212 118, [email protected], CRAFTMASTER HARDWARE LLC

SOURCE CRAFTMASTER HARDWARE LLC