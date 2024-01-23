Craftmaster Hardware Strengthens National Security Partnership as Authorized Distributor of R.R. Brink Detention Locks

"Craftmaster Hardware is honored to support detention facility security across the U.S. through our partnership with R.R. Brink and Southern Folger. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions." - Dan Donohue, VP/GM, Craftmaster Hardware Post this

R.R. Brink's Locking Systems are renowned for their application in Correctional institutions, Behavioral Health hospitals, Homeland Security, Military, and other environments requiring robust security door hardware and access control. Craftmaster Hardware, headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, is dedicated to ensuring the availability of these high-security products and their seamless distribution throughout the United States.

Dan Donohue, Vice President and General Manager of Craftmaster Hardware expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honored to support detention facility security across the U.S. through our partnership with R.R. Brink and Southern Folger. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing top-tier security solutions."

Craftmaster Hardware is a trusted industry leader, backed by over 170 security locks and door hardware brands. With expertise, a comprehensive range of products, and lockshop support, Craftmaster Hardware empowers facilities to manage their high-security environments effectively.

For more information about Craftmaster Hardware's authorized distribution of R.R. Brink Detention Locks, please visit Craftmaster Hardware.

Craftmaster Hardware, a KENDELL COMPANY, has been a leading provider of security locks and door hardware since 1951. With a commitment to excellence, Craftmaster Hardware offers a comprehensive range of over 170 brands, ensuring top-tier security solutions for various facilities. For more information, please visit our website www.craftmasterhardware.com, or call us at (800) 221-3212x118.

Media Contact

Dan Donohue, CRAFTMASTER HARDWARE LLC, 1 800-2213212 118, [email protected], www.craftmasterhardware.com

SOURCE CRAFTMASTER HARDWARE LLC