Crafty Corner Quilt & Sewing Shoppe Celebrates Grand Opening Under New Ownership

"We are thrilled to carry on the longtime legacy of Crafty Corner Quilt & Sewing Shoppe and embrace the wonderful quilting and sewing community," shared Kelli Brake, co-owner of Crafty Corner Quilt & Sewing Shoppe.

The top-of-the-line BERNINA 990 will be on display. This brand-new machine has been meticulously constructed to offer the most advanced combination for sewing and embroidery. With demo stations in place, attendees can experience the one-of-a-kind machine firsthand.

Throughout the event, attendees will have several chances to win great prizes, including a bernette 05 ACADEMY, fabric bundles, and gift certificates. Additionally, attendees can enjoy make-and-take project stations, refreshments, and community. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 10AM and will be accompanied by Wildflowers Coffee Boutique in the morning.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 18th, 2024

Time: 9AM - 5PM

Location: Crafty Corner Quilt & Sewing Shoppe: 1131 Oxford St. #2 in Worthington, MN

Cost: Free

For more information on Crafty Corner Quilt & Sewing Shoppe, visit craftycornerquiltshop.com/ or call 1-800-SEW-MORE.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers, and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

