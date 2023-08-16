Crafty Has Been Named to the Inc. 5000 as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 200%, Crafty Debuts on the Inc. 5000, ranking No. 2,693 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Crafty, the centralized platform providing food and beverage solutions for global offices and remote workers, has debuted on the Inc. 5000 list ranking as the 2,693 fastest-growing private company in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We have a special team achieving big things," said co-founder and co-CEO Nathan Rosenstock, "And this recognition from Inc. furthers the appreciation I feel for the individuals who make Crafty such an incredible workplace. It's validating to have this type of external validation, especially from a publication like Inc, and while I certainly know we don't need it, we still love to see it."

The Inc. class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising cost of capital, and seemingly intractable challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000- with the fast growth that requires- is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

This recognition for Crafty comes after a monumental three years. After facing the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the company pivoted operations and evolved its business model into a more scalable, asset-light platform partnering with local fulfillment providers who use the company's operating system. This move has allowed Crafty to give its clients a single platform to manage all consumable spend across offices and remote employees alike. Since then, Crafty has launched over 30 new markets and manages over 260 client offices, serving over 300,000 employees per month, both in-office and remote.

"We've always been focused on building an incredible workplace, with the fundamental belief that in order to build the best client experience, you need to have the best team experience," adds co-founder and co-CEO Ishan Daya. "Our team is focused on growing the team and client experience every day, and it's exciting to see that continuous work validated by the folks at Inc."

About Crafty:

Crafty is a centralized platform for workplaces to manage food, beverage, and supplies for their in-office, remote, and hybrid teams across the globe. Founded in 2015, our mission is to help companies craft better workplaces. From G2 to CME Group to Yelp, we work with the world's biggest brands to harness the power of food and beverage to foster a culture of employee connectivity and increase workplace productivity. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and the Bay area, Crafty manages over 260 global client offices and serves over 300,000 employees per month. To learn more, visit craftydelivers.com.

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

