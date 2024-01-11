CRAIG JONES, Broker Associate with JOHN R. WOOD PROPERTIES, Named to the Christie's International Real Estate 2024 Masters Circle

Program recognizes elite, top-performing luxury real estate specialists within the Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network.

CHICAGO and NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Craig Jones of John R. Wood Properties, an affiliate of global luxury real estate network Christie's International Real Estate, has been named to the Christie's International Real Estate 2024 Masters Circle. Introduced in 2019, the Masters Circle designation is awarded each year to a select group of top-performing agents within the Christie's International Real Estate network. Each agent is nominated by their brokerage and must meet rigorous standards for luxury sales volume, client service and a commitment to professional excellence in real estate.