CRAIG JONES, Broker Associate with JOHN R. WOOD PROPERTIES, Named to the Christie's International Real Estate 2024 Masters Circle

Program recognizes elite, top-performing luxury real estate specialists within the Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network.
CHICAGO and NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Craig Jones of John R. Wood Properties, an affiliate of global luxury real estate network Christie's International Real Estate, has been named to the Christie's International Real Estate 2024 Masters Circle. Introduced in 2019, the Masters Circle designation is awarded each year to a select group of top-performing agents within the Christie's International Real Estate network. Each agent is nominated by their brokerage and must meet rigorous standards for luxury sales volume, client service and a commitment to professional excellence in real estate.
The 2024 Masters Circle Class represents the best luxury real estate professionals in the world– an elite group of agents who consistently achieve a level of success that few in the real estate industry reach. The Masters Circle class of 2024 of 300 agents worldwide represent more than $9 billion in annual sales, with market expertise ranging from waterfront, equestrian, mountain and ski properties to vineyards, new developments, urban luxury, suburban and rural estates, and private islands.
About Christie's International Real Estate Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories,Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.
