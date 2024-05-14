Craig Mestel joins Webflow as first Chief Financial Officer

Mestel's appointment follows the company's first acquisition and product expansion to become a website experience platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webflow, the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code, announced today that Craig Mestel has joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer.

For the last ten years, Webflow has enabled teams, from small and medium businesses to large enterprises, to build, host and manage their business critical websites. In April, the company announced the acquisition of Intellimize, an AI-driven website personalization and optimization platform to extend Webflow's multi-product portfolio. Webflow's website experience platform combines visual site building, a powerful content management system (CMS), hosting, personalization, and optimization, allowing marketing teams to innovate quickly — all without having to rely on a team of engineers or IT specialists.

As the company gears up to continue expanding its product portfolio and move into global markets, Webflow welcomes Craig Mestel to the executive team. An accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience in finance, engineering, operations, and marketing at private and public high-growth technology companies, Mestel joins Webflow from GitLab, where he led financial planning and analysis, data and IT. During his four years at GitLab, Mestel played a key role in scaling the go-to-market teams and driving profitable growth. He also served as the acting Chief Marketing Officer leading up to GitLab's public offering. Mestel previously held executive finance roles at Upwork, including leading investor relations for their public offering. Prior to that, he served in a variety of operations leadership roles at Google.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the history of the internet as Webflow transforms the way businesses manage their most important brand asset — their website," said Vlad Magdalin, CEO and Co-Founder of Webflow. "With Craig's deep experience in product-led growth, enterprise SaaS go-to-market, and working with an ecosystem of freelancers and agencies, Craig brings a wealth of expertise to our leadership team to propel Webflow's next phase of growth."

"Webflow is executing extremely well against the company mission of bringing development superpowers to everyone," said Mestel. "I am excited to join a strong leadership team and contribute to our goal of helping companies accelerate their innovation, time to market, and marketing performance by optimizing their web presence."

Craig's appointment comes following the hire of the company's first Chief Product Officer Rachel Wolan earlier this year and Chief Technology Officer Allan Leinwand in 2023.

