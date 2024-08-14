Craig Newmark Philanthropies Awards $250,000 Grant to Support Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

"Cybersecurity is a field where everyone who can contribute should be involved. WiCyS plays a vital role in making this possible by opening doors for talented individuals regardless of their background," said Craig Newmark. Post this

Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, has long championed the values of fairness and opportunity. This support for WiCyS aligns with CNP's broader mission to strengthen U.S. national security and build a more inclusive cybersecurity workforce. By investing in WiCyS, CNP continues its commitment to advancing grassroots efforts that drive meaningful progress and civic engagement.

"Cybersecurity is a field where everyone who can contribute should be involved. WiCyS plays a vital role in making this possible by opening doors for talented individuals regardless of their background," said Craig Newmark. "Our grant is a step towards ensuring that more women have the opportunity to make a significant impact in cybersecurity."

Now in its fifth year, the Security Training Scholarship program, originally developed in collaboration with Google and the SANS Institute in 2020, has been instrumental in launching and advancing the careers of women in cybersecurity. The program provides comprehensive training, industry certifications, and a supportive community of mentors and peers.

The program has already empowered hundreds of women, helping them secure positions at leading companies such as Apple, Deloitte, Microsoft and Southwest Airlines.

Hannah Rapetti, a former military spouse and graduate from the Security Training Scholarship, had the following to say about her experience, "...WiCyS stands out as a beacon of change, fostering a supportive and inclusive atmosphere led by women. It's reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, providing a network where I no longer feel dependent on traditional channels. Instead, I can lean on the relationships cultivated through conferences and programs. It's empowering to be part of this transformative movement, where a diverse group is leading the way forward."

Applications for the program are open until August 30, 2024. For more information on the Security Training Scholarship program, please visit https://www.wicys.org/benefits/security-training-scholarship/.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, Workday. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer and philanthropist, best known for creating the online classified ads service craigslist. Craig's full-time philanthropic work focuses on organizations on the frontlines of protecting America's security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, trustworthy journalism and civic engagement campaigns, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)