Craig Patterson Honored on 2023 Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

"Aryaka is incredibly proud of Craig Patterson for advocating for DE&I at our company and in our channel partner community," said Pete Harteveld, Chief Revenue Officer for Aryaka. "Craig has a long history of helping channel women advance their careers and he's a champion for women's leadership programs at Aryaka and is promoting the Aryaka Women in Tech (WIT) group within the channel organization."

Patterson, a 19-year technology channel sales professional, leads Aryaka's channel strategy worldwide, enabling alignment across partner sales and marketing teams and programs in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Patterson joined Aryaka Networks as Channel Chief and Vice President of Sales – Americas in September 2021, where he led go-to-market strategies within the agent, reseller and distribution channels in North America, including the launch of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program in January 2022.

Patterson is an award-winning channel leader who also has been named a Channel Futures Channel Influencer of the Year (2023), Channel Futures Circle of Excellence Award Winner (2022) and a Top 20 Channel Leader in Networking and Connectivity (2022), and a CRN Channel Chief (2022 and 2023). Through these accolades, Craig has raised his profile as an influencer, which enables him to speak and raise awareness about the value of DEI and the impact it has on company performance.

The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for many years. But while any number of tech organizations have received attention for the DE&I programs they've launched, it's the people at the grassroots level who get things started and keep the momentum going. As a result, the Channel Futures DE&I 101 recognizes senior, mid-level and future leaders so the entire channel can learn from their success.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are vital for the future of all business, not just the channel," said Kelly Danziger, vice president and general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "But despite its importance, most DE&I work goes on behind the scenes. This list not only recognizes those dedicated individuals who are working to promote DE&I in the channel but reiterates the importance of this work as well."

Nominations for the DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website and through social media. Between April 13 and June 30, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were thoroughly reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team and our advisory board members.

"When Channel Futures inaugurated the DE&I 101 list in 2021, we wanted to help elevate those who were having a profound impact on their organizations, those who were develop sound DE&I strategies and leaders who were vocal about making change," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "The response by the entire channel has been incredible. We're providing a forum where members of the technology and communications channels can exchange ideas, educate themselves and reach out to help others. We welcome all voices."

