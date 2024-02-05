Craig Patterson of Aryaka Networks Honored as a 2024 CRN Channel Chief

"With Craig's continued leadership, we're looking forward to expanding the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program in 2024 and providing more value to partners." Post this

Patterson, a 20-year technology channel sales professional, leads Aryaka's channel strategy worldwide, enabling alignment across partner sales and marketing teams and programs in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Patterson joined Aryaka Networks as Channel Chief and Vice President of Sales – Americas in September 2021, where he led go-to-market strategies within the agent, reseller and distribution channels in North America, including the launch of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program in January 2022.

Patterson is an award-winning channel leader, who has been named the 2023 Channel Futures Channel Influencer of the Year, 2023 Channel Future DE&I 101 Winner, 2022 and 2023 CRN Channel Chief, a 2022 Channel Futures Circle of Excellence Award Winner and a 2022 Top 20 Channel Leader in Networking and Connectivity.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

"We congratulate Craig for being recognized once again on the CRN Channel Chiefs list," said Pete Harteveld, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka. "Craig's leadership of our global channel teams and strategic relationships has been key in growing our indirect sales channel, which now accounts for 85 percent of our business. With Craig's continued leadership, we're looking forward to expanding the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program in 2024 and providing more value to partners."

Patterson will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

