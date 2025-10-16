Craig Richardson Returns to Greenberg Traurig, Bolsters Energy and Rail Practices

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is welcoming back Craig Richardson, a star lawyer who most recently served as executive vice president and chief legal officer for Union Pacific, to the firm's Denver office as of counsel.

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is welcoming back Craig Richardson, a star lawyer who most recently served as executive vice president and chief legal officer for Union Pacific, to the firm's Denver office as of counsel. The return marks Richardson's third stint with the firm.

A retired Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves whose career has taken him from corporate board rooms to supporting warriors in Southwest Asia to the White House National Security Council, Richardson was ready to hang up his hat for good after announcing his retirement from Union Pacific in March. But, he was convinced to return to Greenberg Traurig one more time to fortify the firm's Energy & Natural Resources and Rail & Transit practices as they prepare for the transformational times that lie ahead for their clients.

"Our firm and our clients are incredibly fortunate that Craig is coming back, because he is without question one of the best lawyers I have ever worked with," said Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy. "He is a man of character, a lawyer of unparalleled skill and experience, and an ideal colleague who will provide exceptional service to our clients. I started my career with Craig and Dave Palmer, and the opportunity to work together again is like a homecoming."

During his time at Union Pacific, Richardson oversaw all aspects of the corporation's legal affairs, including federal and multi-state litigation; economic, environmental and safety regulation at all levels of government; labor relations; international trade; and passenger rail. In his capacity as Corporate Secretary, Richardson provided steady support for Union Pacific's Board of Directors. Prior to Union Pacific, Richardson spent nearly a decade as the general counsel of El Paso Corporation's Pipeline Group, the largest network of interstate natural gas pipelines in North America at the time, which delivered over 30% of the natural gas consumed in the United States.

Those two positions give Richardson unique insight into the close synergies between the energy and rail sectors, which have been intertwined since the nation's first rail lines were laid down nearly 200 years ago. Monumental changes to the energy transportation and national freight networks lie ahead. Those changes will propel the national economy by promoting domestic energy resources and dramatically increasing the efficiency of moving cargo from coast to coast. Now, armed with his experience working as a law leader for two legendary transportation companies, Richardson can help guide clients develop business-minded approaches to the coming changes.

"These experiences — as a client — helped me understand what the client wants, needs, and expects from its outside lawyers," Richardson said. "That client orientation is invaluable. That perspective is going to help me understand the expectations clients have of us and the quality of service they demand. I am happy to be home at Greenberg Traurig, reunited with so many former colleagues and friends."

Richardson's work as a lawyer is only one part of his unique career. Before joining the military, he pursued a career in national security after obtaining his graduate degree from Princeton University. Richardson began his government service as a Presidential Management Fellow, serving at the White House, the State Department, the Pentagon, and the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. In his more than 20 years as a Navy intelligence officer, he provided intelligence analysis and support in operations throughout the globe. On six occasions over a decade, he received active-duty orders to the White House National Security Council in connection with presidential initiatives related to Haiti, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Richardson was recalled to active duty in Operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle, where he provided space-based intelligence analysis in direct support of combat operations in Southwest Asia. Along the way, he received his J.D. at Stanford Law School.

More recently, the Colorado resident served on the Board of Education of the Douglas County School District, one of Colorado's largest, with more than 60,000 K-12 students. Bill Owens, a former governor of Colorado who is now a senior director in Greenberg Traurig's Denver office, pointed to Richardson's time serving in the military and with the Douglas County School District as clear indications of the quality of his character.

"I particularly respect the fact that, in the midst of this outstanding career, he took time to help our children," Owens said. "Greenberg Traurig takes its public service component seriously, encouraging our lawyers to give back as often as they can. Craig has lived that. Craig has embodied that."

Richardson started his first stint at the firm in June 2001, joining with Duffy, Palmer, and Naomi G. Beer, just three months before the Sept. 11 attacks. When he was called up to active duty in response to the attacks, he vividly remembers how well the firm treated his family throughout his military service. And he still remembers a handwritten note he received from Cesar L. Alvarez, then the firm's CEO, thanking Richardson for everything he was risking for his country.

"Coming back wasn't something I expected to do now," Richardson said. "I said 'yes' because of a Greenberg Traurig relationship that has punctuated my career at every turn. I came back 'home' because of common values, shared devotions, and core beliefs. I deeply respect this unrivaled organization of world-class legal professionals."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

