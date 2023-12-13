Craig Sharpe Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of The Healthcare Innovation Company and Validation Institute

Both organizations are poised for continued innovation, growth, and excellence in the healthcare space.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) and Validation Institute announce the appointment of Craig Sharpe as their new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2, 2024. With a portfolio of more than 20 years in leadership roles within the events and technology sectors, Mr. Sharpe brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of fostering growth through innovative strategies and operational excellence.

During Sharpe's tenure at Emerald, where he served as Group Vice President of the CPMG division, he was instrumental in achieving a remarkable 104% increase in annual revenue. He also spearheaded the adoption of connected business systems, revolutionizing the group's operations while significantly enhancing reporting and efficiency.

"Joining the thINc and VI team is an amazing opportunity to build upon an exceptional foundation," says Sharpe. "I am eager to collaborate with this talented team to drive growth and lead us to new heights."

Prior to Emerald, Sharpe spent a decade at Informa Connect as the Vice President of Audience and Customer Solutions, helping to grow more than 100 annual events. Sharpe's career also includes a distinguished 12-year tenure at Avid Technology, a global leader in digital media creation tools.

As COO, Sharpe will work closely with Vidar Jorgensen, who will continue to serve as Chairperson and CEO of thINc and Validation Institute.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig Sharpe to our leadership team," says Mr. Jorgensen. "His wealth of experience and demonstrated success in driving growth aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of The Healthcare Innovation Company and Validation Institute.

With Sharpe's appointment, thINc and Validation Institute are poised for continued innovation, growth, and excellence in the healthcare space.

About The Healthcare Innovation Company

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) develops content that keeps executives at health plans, hospitals and health systems, and pharma and life sciences organizations engaged and informed. By delivering timely information through its live events, webinars, and additional digital offerings, thINc is a catalyst for change for today's leading organizations, providing them with insights and recommendations to make better business decisions, contain costs, and deliver better outcomes for the populations and markets they serve.

Visit https:// http://www.thINc360.com to learn more or https://www.thINc360.com/2024event to get additional information on the organization's annual flagship event, thINc360.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. Visit https://www.ValidationInstitute.com for more information.

