Crain's Chicago Business Names Gregory E. Ostfeld and Edward R. Winkofsky Notable Leaders in Accounting, Consulting & Law

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory E. Ostfeld and Edward R. Winkofsky, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office, were named 2024 Notable Leaders in Accounting, Consulting & Law by Crain's Chicago Business.

According to Crain's, the 2024 Notable Leaders in Accounting, Consulting, & Law list comprises 88 members who are leaders in their firms and industries. Those recognized have practiced in their profession for a minimum of 10 years, work on significant projects or cases, and demonstrate leadership through involvement in professional organizations and civic and community initiatives.

Ostfeld is vice chair of the firm's Pharmaceutical Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice and co-chair of the Chicago Litigation Practice. For more than two decades, he has focused on providing outstanding representation and exceptional service to clients in regulated industries, with a focus on pharmaceutical and medical device companies, the financial services sector, and the consumer products sector. Ostfeld focuses his litigation and appellate practice on class actions, products liability, and other high-stakes litigation, combining innovative strategies with a deep understanding and appreciation of his clients' business goals and objectives to deliver superior outcomes. His litigation practice is nationwide; he has handled individual, multidistrict, and consolidated cases at the trial court level in dozens of states and has led appeals in nearly every federal appellate court and approximately two dozen state appellate courts.

Winkofsky is chair of the Gaming Practice. He focuses his practice on gaming regulatory compliance, licensure, and private equity investments in the gaming industry. He also advises clients on internal investigations and charitable gaming. Since joining the firm in 2010, Winkofsky has served as regulatory counsel to gaming industry suppliers and operators, sports wagering and iGaming platform providers and content creators, horse tracks, video gaming route operators, lottery providers, tribal licensees, and social gaming operators and investors. He has also provided guidance on the gaming regulatory approval process for some of the industry's largest transactions. With the support of the firm's Global Gaming Practice, Winkofsky is focused on the evolving segments of the regional and global gaming industry.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to nearly 200 today. Attorneys in the office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

