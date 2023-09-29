Cranberry Marketing Committee Applauds Reduction in Indian Tariffs

Since the Cranberry Marketing Committee's promotional efforts began in India in 2017, exports to the market have grown from $1.6 million to $8.6 million; With tariffs reduced, U.S. cranberries will be more accessible to Indian trade and consumers in the years to come.

WAREHAM, Mass., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. cranberry industry celebrates the announcement from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative that India will reduce tariffs on U.S. fresh, frozen, dried, and processed cranberry products. This is an important achievement and one that will support U.S. cranberry growers and handlers across rural America to meet the growing demand in India for high quality U.S. cranberry products.

Since the Cranberry Marketing Committee's (CMC) promotional efforts began in India in 2017, exports to the market have grown from $1.6 million to $8.6 million. With tariffs reduced, U.S. cranberries will be more accessible to Indian trade and consumers in the years to come.

CMC applauds the work of Ambassador Tai, Secretary Vilsack, and the dedicated professionals at USTR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in securing this important outcome.

Media Contact

Karen Cahill, Cranberry Marketing Committee, 5082911510, [email protected], www.uscranberries.com

