Cranberry Marketing Committee Applauds Regional Agricultural Promotion Program Announcement

WAREHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. cranberry industry celebrates the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP). RAPP will provide $1.3 billion in funding to support export market development for U.S. agriculture. Exports presently comprise more than 50% of annual U.S. cranberry production, and provide significant value to U.S. growers and handlers. This investment in international promotion is critical for the U.S. cranberry industry as it seeks to remain competitive in international markets around the globe. The Cranberry Marketing Committee and the Cranberry Institute thank USDA and Senators Stabenow and Boozman for their leadership and efforts to make this program possible.

Karen Cahill, Cranberry Marketing Committee, 5082911510, [email protected]

