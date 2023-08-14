Crane Engineering Awarded Distribution of ITT Engineered Valves in Five States

"We are excited to continue our partnership with ITT Engineered Valves in a greater capacity. Ensuring our customers have access to top-tier product lines is paramount to us, and partnering with ITT exemplifies this commitment," said Lance Crane, President and CEO of Crane Engineering. Tweet this

The newly added products are built with heavy-duty materials, great for corrosive applications, and are designed to accommodate the rigorous standards of many industries, particularly pharmaceutical, chemical processing, nuclear and power generation, mining, water treatment, and food & beverage. These product lines are key for customers with unique flow control and safety requirements.

"ITT is thrilled to expand its relationship with Crane Engineering," said Steve Burch, North American sales manager for ITT Engineered Valves. "We are confident ITT's quality products, along with Crane's technical expertise and focus on customer satisfaction, will benefit our collaborative teams and all of our customers moving forward."

The expanded valve line includes the following:

Dia-Flo Industrial Diaphragm Valves – Engineered for challenging environments, including chemical processing, power generation, pulp & paper, water treatment, and food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. Features bonnet isolation, separating components from flow, emissions control without packing, and easy in-line maintenance with removable top works for quick access.

Pure-Flo Hygienic Diaphragm Valves – Tailored for the pharmaceutical, bioprocessing, and food and beverage sectors. The Pure-Flo design ensures superior hygiene, facilitating easy cleaning and in-place sterilization. Features compact bodies, minimized hold-up volumes, and reliable operation in BioPharm applications, with a diverse range of multivalve fabrications and integral blocks.

Cam-Line Plastic Lined Ball Valves – Specially designed for highly corrosive scenarios in the chemical sector. Features special linings, optional PVDF coatings, tight shut-off, reliable stem seal, low operating torque, and extended seal life due to its cam design.

Cam-Tite Hazardous and Critical Duty Ball Valves – Designed for challenging, hazardous, and corrosive settings seen in chemical processing, nuclear, and power generation industries. Features low operating torque, ensuring minimized "breakaway torque", offers reliable shut-off at varying pressures, and its cam action prolongs seal life by decreasing lateral loads.

For more information about Crane Engineering and its expanded ITT Engineered Valves product line distribution, visit www.craneengineering.net.

Media Contact

Rileigh Ostrom, Crane Engineering, 1 920-733-4425, [email protected], https://www.craneengineering.net

