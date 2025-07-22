Cranium and Supply Wisdom Partner to Tackle AI Supply Chain Risk with "Know Your AI" Offering

"We've seen how unmanaged third-party risk can bring down entire enterprises — AI is the next frontier. Know Your AI provides the transparency and continuous monitoring businesses need to stay on top of third-party AI risk." Jenna Wells, CEO, Supply Wisdom. Post this

Recognizing this emerging threat, Cranium and Supply Wisdom are jointly launching Know Your AI (KYAI) a framework and technology offering designed to give enterprises full visibility, testing, risk intelligence and alerting around the AI systems and agentic AI powering their, and suppliers', operations. Modeled after the familiar "Know Your Customer" (KYC) standards in financial services, KYAI empowers organizations to vet, monitor, and secure AI systems— whether developed in-house or procured from external vendors.

"AI doesn't live in a vacuum — it's deeply embedded in supply chains, ecosystems, and third-party tools. If you don't know where your, or your suppliers' models come from or how they're behaving in real time, you're exposed," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium. "This partnership brings together Cranium's AI security capabilities and Supply Wisdom's real-time supply chain risk intelligence to close that visibility gap."

"We've seen how unmanaged third-party risk can bring down entire enterprises — AI is the next frontier," added Jenna Wells, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "Know Your AI provides the transparency and continuous monitoring businesses need to stay on top of third-party AI risk."

KYAI enables organizations to:

Map the AI system supply chain, including embedded systems, model provenance, training data sources, and deployment context

Continuously monitor and pen test internal and third-party AI systems for vulnerabilities and susceptibility to adversarial attacks

Proactively assess vendor model risk using real-time supply chain intelligence and alerting

Establish governance and compliance standards for responsible AI across internal and external systems

The KYAI solution will be available to organizations starting Q4 2025, with broader availability planned for early 2026.

Send an email to [email protected] to join the early access list.

About Cranium

Cranium is the leading enterprise AI Operational Governance platform, providing end-to-end visibility and security for AI and machine learning models across development, deployment, and supply chains. Backed by leading investors, Cranium enables organizations to accelerate AI innovation and adoption with trust, transparency, and resilience. Learn more at www.cranium.ai.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom is the leader in real-time, continuous risk intelligence across third-party and supply chain ecosystems. Trusted by Fortune 1000 enterprises, Supply Wisdom helps organizations proactively identify, assess, and mitigate risk across operational, cyber, financial, ESG, and compliance domains. Learn more at www.supplywisdom.com.

