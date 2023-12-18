Cranston Cosmetic Dentistry Announces New Website, Second Location

Cranston Cosmetic Dentistry, a leading provider of cosmetic and family dentistry in the Cranston, Rhode Island community, has launched a new website at https://www.cranstoncosmeticdentistry.com featuring patient testimonials, resources, and information about the latest in dental care. The company also recently announced the addition of a second location called Elite Dentistry of Rhode Island, which offers cosmetic dentistry to residents of East Greenwich and the surrounding areas.

CRANSTON, R.I., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cranston Cosmetic Dentistry, a leading provider of cosmetic and family dentistry in the Cranston community, has launched a new website at https://www.cranstoncosmeticdentistry.com featuring patient testimonials, resources, and information about the latest in dental care. The company also recently announced the addition of a second location called Elite Dentistry of Rhode Island, which offers cosmetic dentistry to residents of East Greenwich and the surrounding areas.

The goal of the new website is to provide patients with all of the information they need to make an informed decision about their dental care. Patients can view before and after photos, read testimonials from previous patients, book an appointment online, and learn more about the cosmetic procedures offered at Cranston Cosmetic Dentistry and Elite Dentistry of Rhode Island.

Cranston Cosmetic Dentistry is led by Dr. Snehal Lakhar, a graduate of the Boston University Dental School and a specialist in cosmetic dentistry. She is joined by a team of dental professionals who specialize in providing compassionate and effective dentistry of all types. The practice offers a wide range of procedures to help patients achieve their desired oral health and aesthetic goals, including:

Preventative dental care: Preventative dental care includes cleanings, oral cancer screenings, and fluoride treatments. It's important to keep up with preventative dental care to avoid problems down the road.

Aesthetic dental services: Aesthetic dentistry is meant to improve the appearance of the teeth and smile. Treatment includes porcelain veneers, in-office teeth whitening including Zoom!, and bonding.

Sedation: The practice offers a range of sedation options, including local anesthesia.

Diagnostic services: A comprehensive oral evaluation is recommended every six months as a preventative diagnostic tool. X-rays are a diagnostic tool that can identify decay, tumors, and more.

Restorative dental care: Restorative dental care treats or replaces damaged or missing teeth. It includes treatments like fillings for cavities, root canal therapy for infected teeth, and dental crowns for restoring missing tooth structure.

Invisalign®: Invisalign® involves custom-fitted aligners that can improve the alignment of teeth, fix gaps, and correct bite problems gradually.

Dental implants and bridges: Dental implants are permanent replacement teeth that are placed into the jawbone, while dental bridges are replacement teeth that are held in place by the neighboring tooth.

Removable appliances: Removable dental appliances like night guards can treat problems like teeth grinding, TMJ, and bruxism, while a snore guard can reduce snoring.

Dentures: Dentures are a removable replacement for missing teeth. Full dentures and meant to replace all the teeth, while partial dentures replace just some missing teeth.

Contact Cranston Cosmetic Dentistry & Elite Dentistry of Rhode Island

To learn more and make an appointment, visit https://www.cranstoncosmeticdentistry.com.

Cranston Cosmetic Dentistry

30 Chapel View Blvd. Suite 210

Cranston, RI 02920

401-944-7556

Elite Dentistry of Rhode Island

1351 S. County Trail, Suite #205

East Greenwich, RI 02818

401-885-6460

