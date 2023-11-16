CrashPlan Introduces Right-Sized Product Packages for Smaller Organizations and Individual Users

"Businesses of all sizes and enterprise all need the holistic data resiliency available in these new packages tailored to give smaller organizations and individual users the enterprise-level backup and data security they deserve," said CrashPlan CISO, Todd Thorsen. Post this

The new packages create a tiered offering for CrashPlan customers built on trusted, market-leading functionality. All CrashPlan packages feature automatic backup of every file version across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices, for the ultimate in set-it-and-forget-it peace of mind. The unlimited versioning enables faster and more granular file recovery. CrashPlan provides 256-bit AES encryption for data in transit and at rest to meet the highest standards of security-savvy users. Overall, the intuitive CrashPlan interface makes it easy and quick to restore any — or all — files in the event of a data loss incident.

The entry-level CrashPlan Essential is perfect for individuals that need to protect critical personal digital files, including tax returns, photos, budget spreadsheets, music, and more. For just $2.99 a month, users can protect up to 200GB of data with automatic cloud backups, state-of-the-art encryption, unlimited versioning and user-friendly file restore workflows — with the flexibility to add storage for $1 for every 100GB as needs grow.

CrashPlan Professional is designed for businesses or individual users who have large data storage needs. Users get the same trusted backup functionality — with unlimited cloud storage capacity and file versioning for just $8 a month. The solution supports multiple users and adds specific administrative features optimized for small-to-medium businesses including secure service access (SSA).

The top-tier CrashPlan Enterprise package now available for trial and purchase online extends administrative functionality to meet the scale and complexity of enterprise organizations and is trusted by some of the biggest names in every sector as the foundation of a modern business resiliency program. A fourth package, CrashPlan for MSPs, was released earlier this year to better serve managed service providers and their small to mid-sized enterprise customers will be available for purchase online soon.

"As the risk landscape has changed, we've continually evolved CrashPlan to meet more complex data security and resiliency needs. With more than 900,000 users around the globe, we know better than anyone all the things that could go wrong and cause loss of work," said CrashPlan CISO, Todd Thorsen. "Businesses of all sizes and enterprise all need the holistic data resiliency available in these new packages tailored to give smaller organizations and individual users the enterprise-level backup and data security they deserve."

More information about the new CrashPlan packages, including pricing and specific functionality, is available at http://www.crashplan.com, or on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

