CrashPlan Launches 'CrashPlan for MSPs' Solution for IT and Security Managed Service Providers

Because it is built on the market-leading CrashPlan platform, the new MSP offering comes built-in with the same security, scalability, and ease-of-use that has been field-tested by CrashPlan's largest, multinational enterprise customers. CrashPlan for MSPs features multiple capabilities intentionally designed for the specific needs of IT service organizations.

The MSP-focused offering is built to be quick for MSPs to learn, easy to sell, and simple to deploy and administer. Self-paced and personalized training and support allows an MSP to rapidly onboard their service experts. CrashPlan for MSP's cloud-based SaaS deployment requires zero on-premises hardware, and comes with robust out-of-the-box system defaults to get customers up and running without time-consuming setup. Direct billing to the MSP on a monthly, per-user basis gives the MSP flexibility to easily add or remove customers without having to commit to a cap, and simply perform customer chargebacks based on consumption.

MSPs manage their own tenant within the CrashPlan cloud, allowing them to individually manage and segment each customer—and allow secure, granular access for customers to view their own business data. CrashPlan for MSPs' simplified administrative functionality gives MSP administrators centralized visibility across their customer base, with direct control at the organization, user, and device level. This purpose-built administrative visibility and control allows MSPs to provide deployment and first-call support services to their customers while having the peace-of-mind of knowing that CrashPlan's US- and UK-based Technical Support is just a phone call away.

"CrashPlan has always had a valuable symbiotic relationship with MSPs, and the launch of this focused MSP offering as part of our larger MSP program will help these partner organizations to deliver greater value for their clients—with greater value on their side, as well," said Everett Brooks, Director, Channel Sales at CrashPlan. "With CrashPlan for MSPs, our partners will be able to easily deliver the peace of mind of assured endpoint backup and recovery, as well as CrashPlan's proven use cases in remote workforce data management, device migration, and disaster or ransomware recovery."

More information about CrashPlan for MSPs is available at https://www.crashplan.com/en-us/crashplan-for-msps/.

