CrashPlan Launches New E-commerce Buying Process for MSPs and MSSPs

"This new e-commerce buying process will do just that – streamline procurement for our MSP partners and let them get back to running their business and continuing to exceed customer service expectations," said Traci LeDuc, vice president of sales at CrashPlan.

Through this new process, MSPs can:

Get customers backed up in as little as one business day

Calculate the estimated cost per month based on the number of customer devices (e.g. laptops and desktops) without having to schedule time with the sales team

Sign up and purchase fully online

Add new customer devices to the platform throughout the month as needed

Access recurring monthly billing that adjusts automatically with tiered pricing discounts instantly applied

Use a simplified legal process with no signatures required

Gain access to training, support, and marketing materials

"Managing the IT infrastructure for tens, hundreds, or thousands of users gives MSPs insight into the importance of proactively and automatically backing up users' computers remotely," said Christine Schaefer, chief marketing officer at CrashPlan. "Workaday tasks like device migrations, employee transitions, and even version control are as much a part of their data resilience needs as ransomware recovery. That is why we launched CrashPlan for MSPs last year, and why we are making it easy to stand up a solution quickly in just a few steps online."

CrashPlan For MSPs is immediately available online. To sign up today, visit https://www.crashplan.com/crashplan-for-msps/.

