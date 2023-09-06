Crate Pros Awarded DOD Contract To Build 25,000 Missile Crates Over the Next Year

Lebanon, TN-based company to serve in a critical role supporting urgent needs throughout the world for the highly reliable, combat-proven warheads to be packed inside these crates.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- aBirk Industries LLC DBA Crate Pros, a crating and shipping leader in the Southeast U.S. has been awarded a Department of Defense prime contract to build 25,000 crates over the next year. Through this contract, Crate Pros will provide Performance Oriented Packaging (POP) crates for M26 Warheads, Motors, and Residual Components in Support of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rockets (LCRRPR) with a contract value of $3,938,081.

"We are excited about this opportunity to support the American and partner-country warfighter through our world-class packaging and crating capabilities," said Tim Slicker, Crate Pros' General Manager. "Our team's ability to deliver a top-quality product will ensure the munitions that Lockheed Martin packs inside of them are properly protected and safely arrive at the front lines of conflicts throughout the world."

Work for this contract will be performed at the company's Harvest, AL facility beginning in September 2023.

Media Contact

Tim Slicker, Crate Pros, 1 615-669-0686, [email protected], www.cratepros.net

SOURCE Crate Pros