Cratos Equipment Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 Inc. 5000 list has been officially released, and Cratos Equipment, a pioneer in battery-powered construction equipment, is proud to announce that once again we are among the fastest growing companies in America. This makes the fourth time that Cratos has been listed on the Inc. 5000, with previous listings in 2018, 2019, & 2020.

Organizations such as Microsoft, Orange Theory, LinkedIn, Dell, Yelp, and Zillow rose to prominence through their national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees. "It is a remarkable achievement to have sustained triple digit growth over a three-year period," says Founder & CEO Alex Berg. "But it's even more remarkable to be able to repeat that level of growth four separate times." Less than 5% of companies listed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list are four-time award winners.

Cratos has been leading the charge in the off-highway electrification of construction equipment since its inception in 2013. "Renewable energy has been our focus since day one. Just now has it become mainstream and really taken off across all sectors," says Bob Maguire, President of Cratos. "Our continued growth is not only a byproduct of the popularization of electrification, but it's also because of the excellent team and dealership network we have built here at Cratos."

In the ten years since the company was founded, Cratos has created a network of over one hundred dealerships and rental partners throughout the United States and Canada, where customers can purchase, rent, or service its battery-powered construction equipment.

Cratos Equipment is a pioneer in the off-highway electrification of construction equipment. Founded in 2013 by Alex Berg, Cratos continues to innovate to bring the highest quality electric construction equipment to meet the needs of customers around the world. For more information, visit www.Cratos.com

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

