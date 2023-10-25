Crave Church Presents: "The End Times" Series, a Deep Dive into a Controversial Subject

Crave Church announces its new series on the controversial topic of "The End Times."

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crave Church boldly explores one of the most debated topics in both secular and Christian arenas: "The End Times." At a time when the topic permeates through movies, TV shows, and myriad conspiracy theories, Crave Church invites you to explore the Biblical truth surrounding the often mysterious and contentious subject.

Whether you're a skeptic, a believer, or someone who's never pondered the topic, Crave Church welcomes people to join a series of insightful sermons through the month of October, set to unravel the various aspects and perspectives related to "The End Times."

Throughout the month of October, Crave Church warmly welcomes all to delve into the enlightening series, 'The End Times', with church services scheduled every Sunday at 12 PM and 3 PM at our locale at 1225 West 73rd Ave, Vancouver. In a dedicated effort to embrace our Spanish-speaking congregation, specialized talks will be held every Saturday at 6 p.m., ensuring the inclusive dissemination of this profound topic across our diverse church community. We look forward to engaging in these compelling discussions throughout the series.

"The End Times" series aims to enlighten – to share knowledge and cultivate understanding – and to promote Crave Church's vision of creating "a space of grace for imperfect people to crave God." The series will dive deep into Biblical scriptures, explore prophecies, and examine varying viewpoints, providing a comprehensive look into a subject that has intrigued and bewildered humanity for centuries.

"We warmly invite everyone to join us at Crave Church," says Richmond Campus Director Stanley Wu. "It's a place to explore, learn, and engage in deep, meaningful discussions within a space that's not just welcoming but also free from judgment and preconceptions. Our doors are open to all who seek understanding and fellowship.'"

Crave Church is a spiritual sanctuary grounded in deep-rooted beliefs. Central to its teachings is recognizing one true God, the Creator of Heaven and Earth. The resurrection of Jesus Christ, His ascendancy to heaven, and His awaited return underscore its faith narrative. The Holy Spirit's guidance, the Bible's authority, and the salvation attainable through faith in Jesus are fundamental tenets. At its core, Crave Church aims to foster a space where grace meets human imperfection, encouraging a closer divine connection.

