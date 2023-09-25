Crazy Lamp Lady Recaps Her Experience at Madison-Bouckville Antique Week

Crazy Lamp Lady breaks down her experience and her finds at the Madison-Bouckville Antique Week in Central New York.

CARLISLE, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison-Bouckville Antique Week was held on August 12th - 18th, with over 2,000 dealers and vendors spread throughout 12 show fields. It is known as New York's largest Antiques and Collectibles Show.

Jocelyn Elizabeth, who goes by the Crazy Lamp Lady via her YouTube channel, makes her way through the event, looking for unique vintage pieces to sell to her customers around the globe through her online business.

On her YouTube channel, viewers can watch Jocelyn search through the booths at Madison-Bouckville Antique Week. The Crazy Lamp Lady posts daily videos of all her shopping excursions, and customers can get an early sneak peek at what items are soon to be listed.

From the start, Jocelyn notes that the Madison-Bouckville Antique event is much more low-key than a previous antique show she attended in Springfield, OH. She makes her way around vendors' displays and comes across a highlight piece that she is excited to find: a purple and blue glass fish dish that was imported from Murano, Italy by Jordan Imports Company.

Between the 1950s and 1970s, Jordan Imports Company, or JICO, could be found in numerous department stores in the United States. The company was a business that used to import glass pieces from factories in Murano to the United States.

From the same vendor, the Crazy Lamp Lady found an orange vase attributed to Haeger Pottery.

"This is my favorite Haeger glaze," she admits and purchases the vase alongside the fish dish.

When it comes to identifying Haeger and other collectibles, the Crazy Lamp Lady suggests checking out the underside of the object. Haeger can be clearly spotted by its easy-to-see signature, which will include the letters U.S.A. and the object's model number. Haeger Potteries was once a leading American manufacturer of pottery, figurines, and more until it closed its doors after 145 years in business.

Jocelyn continued to make her way through the show, saying, "This tent over here was beckoning to us, and we just happened to come over, and it turns out it's our friend Eddie's booth. Eddie puts on the Carlisle Glass Show, and here he is in Madison-Bouckville."

Eddie's show, the Eastern National Antique Show & Sale, is held at the Carlisle Expo Center on 100 K Street in Carlisle, PA. The next upcoming Carlisle Glass Show is on November 17th and 18th, starting at 10 a.m.

In Eddie's booth at the Madison-Bouckville Antique Week, the Crazy Lamp Lady comes across an array of gorgeous glass pieces such as a pair of Tiffin Twilight candle holders, Vaseline stretch glass fan vase, Thomas Webb 1908-1910 England art glass, Opaline Brocade, and more.

The antique and vintage items that the Crazy Lamp Lady picks up can be found for sale on her website, https://crazylamplady.com/, her ebay store, or during her live sales on whatnot.

About Crazy Lamp Lady

Jocelyn Elizabeth, known as the Crazy Lamp Lady, owns an online business that sells vintage treasures to customers worldwide. She posts daily video content sharing her shopping adventures with her dedicated Facebook and YouTube audiences. When she's not treasure hunting, she enjoys metal detecting and spending time with her children.

Media Contact

Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media, 303 800 6186, info@mercurynewsmedia.com

SOURCE Crazy Lamp Lady