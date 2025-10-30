CRC Industries Brings New Products, Celebrity Guests and Custom Vehicle Builds to SEMA and AAPEX 2025

From new Brākleen innovations to custom builds with Clay Millican and Jeff Lutz, CRC is spotlighting performance and purpose at SEMA and AAPEX

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRC Industries, a global leader in specialty chemicals for automotive and industrial maintenance and repair, is turning its booths at the 2025 SEMA (#24677) and AAPEX (#A2619) shows into dynamic destinations for automotive professionals and enthusiasts. With new product demonstrations and celebrity appearances, as well as the unveiling of a landmark CRC Build for the Future vehicle build supporting the trades, both CRC booths offer engaging experiences that showcase innovation, performance and education.

BUILD FOR THE FUTURE CUSTOM BUILD VEHICLES

Visitors to the CRC booth at SEMA (#24677) will be among the first to see the latest project in the CRC Build for the Future scholarship initiative: a 1977 Chevrolet C10 Pro-Street truck built in collaboration with Jeff Lutz of Lutz Race Cars and NHRA Top Fuel world champion, Clay Millican. While at AAPEX, the company will showcase last year's build in the show lobby—a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air that is the first classic hot rod with a hydrogen-powered HEMI engine.

The CRC Build for the Future initiative, developed in partnership with TechForce Foundation, aims to address the skilled trades employment shortage by offering scholarships to aspiring technicians. Each year, a redesigned CRC Build for the Future vehicle is revealed at SEMA, then toured nationally. Following the tour, the vehicle is auctioned, with all proceeds dedicated to funding scholarships for future technicians. This initiative is committed to building a stronger pipeline of skilled professionals for tomorrow's automotive industry.

Booth visitors will be invited to join CRC in supporting the trades by giving a $10 donation to TechForce and receive a free gift from CRC: a Build for the Future T-shirt designed by Clay Millican.

NEW PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

CRC will debut several new products and formulations, each of which will be available for demonstration throughout the shows:

CRC Brākleen® Foaming Brake Wash: New from the #1-selling brake cleaner brand, this innovative, water-based product outperforms other 50-state compliant products by delivering 3X the cleaning power. Featuring a patent-pending formula that meets 10% VOC requirements, CRC BRAKLEEN Foaming Brake Wash is non-flammable, non-chlorinated, and designed for performance and safety.

CRC Evapo-Rust® Spray Gel: Evapo-Rust Gel features a trigger spray for easy application and clings to vertical surfaces for powerful rust removal. Safe on iron, steel, aluminum and chrome. Requires no scrubbing.

CRC Bio-Based Power Lube®: This vegetable oil-based, biodegradable, ceramic-fortified formulation stops squeaks, fights corrosion, cleans and frees rusted parts. Featuring a PermaStraw® nozzle for broad or precise spray, CRC Bio-Based Power Lube performs under pressure and resists wear.

CRC Weld-Aid® Nozzle-Kleen® #3 Anti-Spatter: This advanced spray-on formulation transforms welding by preventing spatter buildup, protecting nozzles and torches, and ensuring smooth gas flow. It provides a powerful barrier that keeps tools clean, extends life and delivers high-quality welds.

CRC Weld-Aid® Non-Flammable Anti-Spatter: This silicone-free formulation forms a heat-resistant barrier that prevents weld spatter from sticking to tools, nozzles and workpieces. Safe for use near open flames, it ensures clean welds and easy cleanup.

CRC Weld-Aid® Weld-Kleen® HD2 Anti-Spatter: Formulated to protect workpieces, nozzles and surfaces from spatter, this product protects your gear while ensuring cleaner welds and faster cleanup. Heat-resistant and silicone-free, it's the pro-grade solution for flawless results.

SEMA: CELEBRITY GUESTS & IN-BOOTH ACTIVITIES

The CRC booth offers a full schedule of meet-and-greets with industry giants and influencers:

Clay Millican (NHRA Top Fuel world champion driver) & Jeff Lutz ("Street Outlaws"/Lutz Race Cars), the names behind the 2025 CRC Build for the Future Chevrolet C10 Pro-Street project — Tuesday & Thursday 2-3:00 p.m. PT, Wednesday & Friday: 10-11:00 a.m. PT

David Freiburger (David Freiburger YouTube channel) — Tuesday 2-3:00 p.m. PT, Wednesday: 10-11:00 a.m. PT

Shaun Umscheid (The "What No Way" Guy) — Tuesday 10-11:00 a.m. PT, Wednesday 10-11:00 a.m. PT and 2-3:00 p.m. PT

Emily & Aaron Reeves (Flying Sparks Garage YouTube channel) — Thursday 2:00-3:00 p.m. PT

Mike Cotten (Host: Faster with Newbern & Cotten) — Thursday 2-3:00 p.m. PT, Friday 10-11:00 a.m. PT

Two Guys Garage video shoot — Thursday 11-12:00 p.m. PT

Visitors to CRC's SEMA and AAPEX booths can also take a spin on the CRC Prize Wheel each day for a chance to win CRC swag and other valuable prizes.

To learn more about CRC Industries and its extensive product lineup, visit www.crcindustries.com or visit the company's social profiles at Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

About CRC Industries: CRC Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional—the people who keep everyone moving forward in a world that never stops. For more than 65 years, we've been rolling up our sleeves to create products and solutions that are born from, and tested in, the important work that gets done every day around the world. Serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, and hardware markets, CRC trademarked brands include: CRC®, Brakleen®, Evapo-Rust®, K&W®, Marykate®, SmartWasher®, Sta-Lube®, and Weld-Aid®.

About CRC's Build for the Future Scholarship Program: CRC Industries launched the Build for the Future scholarship program in cooperation with TechForce Foundation to inspire young men and women to explore a rewarding career in a technical trade and empower them through strong community, scholarships, and career placement programs. More information on the program can be found atcrcbuildforthefuture.com.

