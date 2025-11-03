CRC Industries Debuts 1977 Chevrolet C10 Pro-Street Truck at SEMA 2025

"Build for the Future allows us to take our commitment to the trades further by not only helping to close the employment gap but also providing meaningful support to the next generation of skilled technicians." – Len Mazzanti, chief executive officer Post this

The vehicle will tour throughout 2026— including an appearance at Sick Week 2026, where Jeffrey Lutz Jr. will race it against his record-holding father, Jeff Lutz—and will be auctioned in 2027. All proceeds will support Build for the Future scholarships, provided through TechForce Foundation.

"These builds certainly turn heads, but their greatest impact is in the doors they open," said Len Mazzanti, chief executive officer at CRC Industries. "Build for the Future allows us to take our commitment to the trades further by not only helping to close the employment gap but also providing meaningful support to the next generation of skilled technicians."

"TechForce works every day to support the next generation of professional technicians while filling the skilled careers gap, but we can't do it alone," said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. "Through Build for the Future, CRC serves as an outstanding example of the important role corporate partners play in furthering that mission. This initiative not only raises vital scholarship funds but also brings added visibility to the opportunities and rewards of a career in the skilled trades."

This is the third Build for the Future project. Previous builds include a 2006 Pontiac GTO (2023), which sold at Mecum Auctions in May 2025, and a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air (2024)—the first classic hot rod with a hydrogen-powered HEMI engine. The Bel-Air will be on display at the 2025 AAPEX show and is expected to be auctioned in early 2026, with all proceeds funding Build for the Future scholarships.

A number of celebrity guest builders and CRC brand ambassadors contributed to the C10 build throughout 2025, including Willie B (Two Guys Garage), Shaun Umscheid ("What No Way" Guy), Emily and Aaron Reeves (Flying Sparks Garage), and Mike Cotten (Faster with Newbern and Cotton), who served as the project's Pro-Street consultant.

The Build for the Future scholarship awards financial support to 10 students pursuing technical school education (five scholarships for automotive trades and five for industrial or welding careers). Of these scholarships, three are awarded to women. Each recipient is guaranteed a minimum of $2,500, with the possibility of up to $8,000, depending on auction proceeds. Should an auction exceed $80,000, excess funds are donated to TechForce to provide additional scholarships.

For more information about Build for the Future, including tour locations and auction updates, please visit www.crcbuildforthefuture.com or follow CRC on Instagram at @crcauto.

About CRC's Build for the Future Scholarship Program: CRC Industries launched the Build for the Future scholarship program in cooperation with TechForce Foundation to inspire young men and women to explore a rewarding career in a technical trade and empower them through strong community, scholarships, and career placement programs. More information on the program can be found atcrcbuildforthefuture.com.

About TechForce Foundation: TechForce Foundation is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to guide students through education and into careers as professional technicians. TechForce supports the technician workforce by awarding more than $4 million annually in scholarships and grants to financially disadvantaged students. The foundation works to change perceptions of this evolving "new collar" STEM career and provides local career exploration and workforce development programs. TechForce's online network connects students, working technicians, instructors, employers, industry professionals, and enthusiasts, providing free resources for aspiring technicians.

About CRC Industries: CRC Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional—the people who keep everyone moving forward in a world that never stops. For more than 65 years, we've been rolling up our sleeves to create products and solutions that are born from, and tested in, the important work that gets done every day around the world. Serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, and hardware markets, CRC trademarked brands include: CRC®, Brakleen®, Evapo-Rust®, K&W®, Marykate®, SmartWasher®, Sta-Lube®, and Weld-Aid®.

