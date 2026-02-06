CRC Industries Raises $100,000 for Skilled Trade Scholarships with Sale of Hydrogen-Powered '57 Chevrolet Bel Air at Barrett-Jackson

"Reaching $100,000 at Barrett-Jackson validates the vision behind the Build for the Future initiative. The 1957 Bel Air was a labor of love, and its impact will support student access to training that will help to close the skilled technician shortage." – Len Mazzanti, CEO, CRC Industries Post this

"When the bidding reached $80,000, I felt a strong personal conviction to push it further to support this important mission," said Smith. "My wife has been a teacher for 21 years and my business relies on skilled tradespeople every day. This purchase allows us to combine our love of classic cars with our calling to be good stewards, while supporting education."

The cherry-red Bel Air marked Barrett-Jackson's first-ever sale of a hydrogen-powered vehicle, drawing a large, enthusiastic crowd. Bidding was intensified by NHRA Top Fuel world champion Clay Millican who acted as vehicle spokesperson on the block and, together with Jeff and Jeffrey Lutz of Lutz Race Cars, was a builder of the vehicle. Millican contributed one of his racing firesuits to the auction package to entice higher bids.

"Reaching $100,000 at Barrett-Jackson validates the vision behind the Build for the Future initiative," said Len Mazzanti, CEO of CRC Industries. "The 1957 Bel Air was a labor of love for our team and our partners. Now, its impact will extend beyond the auction block, with every dollar supporting student access to training that will help to close the skilled technician shortage."

"Everyone at TechForce Foundation is deeply grateful for the outcome of the 1957 Bel Air at Barrett-Jackson and for the leadership CRC Industries demonstrates through its Build for the Future initiative," said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. "This funding is critical; it will support more than 10 scholarships and provide students with access to training, tools and industry connections that prepare them for the in-demand skilled trade roles that keep America running."

The one-of-a-kind 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air features a hydrogen-fueled 5.7-liter Gen 3 HEMI V8 engine, built by Mike Copeland, CEO of Arrington Performance, and paired with an Edelbrock 2650 supercharger to deliver 500 horsepower. Additional upgrades include a TCI automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a custom red-and-black interior.

The Build for the Future scholarship awards financial support to 10 students pursuing technical school education (five scholarships for automotive trades and five for industrial or welding careers). Of these scholarships, three are awarded to women. Each recipient is guaranteed a minimum of $2,500, with the possibility of up to $8,000, depending on auction proceeds. When an auction exceeds $80,000, excess funds are donated to TechForce Foundation to provide additional scholarships.

In addition to the Bel Air, other Build for the Future builds have included a 2006 Pontiac GTO (2023), which sold at Mecum Auctions in May 2025, and a 1977 Chevrolet C10 Pro-Street truck, which debuted at SEMA 2025. That vehicle will tour throughout 2026—including an appearance at Sick Week 2026, where Jeffrey Lutz Jr. will race it against his record-holding father, Jeff Lutz—and will be auctioned in 2027.

For more information about Build for the Future, including tour locations, please visit www.crcbuildforthefuture.com or follow CRC on Instagram at @crcauto.

About the Build for the Future Scholarship Program: CRC Industries launched the Build for the Future scholarship program in cooperation with TechForce Foundation to inspire young men and women to explore a rewarding career in a technical trade and empower them through strong community, scholarships, and career placement programs. More information on the program can be found at www.crcbuildforthefuture.com.

About TechForce Foundation: TechForce Foundation is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to guide students through education and into careers as professional technicians. TechForce supports the technician workforce by awarding more than $4 million annually in scholarships and grants to financially disadvantaged students. The foundation works to change perceptions of this evolving "new collar" STEM career and provides local career exploration and workforce development programs. TechForce's online network connects students, working technicians, instructors, employers, industry professionals, and enthusiasts, providing free resources for aspiring technicians. For more information about TechForce Foundation, visit www.techforce.org.

About the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company: Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach Florida; and Columbus, Ohio, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com.

About CRC Industries: CRC Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional—the people who keep everyone moving forward in a world that never stops. For more than 65 years, we've been rolling up our sleeves to create products and solutions that are born from, and tested in, the important work that gets done every day around the world. Serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, and hardware markets, CRC trademarked brands include: CRC®, Brakleen®, Evapo-Rust®, K&W®, Marykate®, SmartWasher®, Sta-Lube®, and Weld-Aid®. For more information about CRC Industries, visit www.crcindustries.com.

