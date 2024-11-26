CRC Industries Unveils Hydrogen-Powered '57 Chevy to Support Skilled Trades Scholarships

"At CRC, 'Together, We Get It Done'™ is more than a slogan," said Steven Drake, President of CRC Industries, Americas. "It captures our commitment to providing solutions that help those who do the important work that keeps the world moving forward." Post this

The '57 Chevy features red and black interiors and a special twist – a hydrogen-powered, Edelbrock-supercharged Gen3 HEMI engine built by Mike Copeland, retired GM engineer and CEO of Arrington Performance. This build proves that a hot rod can run on hydrogen without sacrificing horsepower or the feel and sound of a traditional gasoline engine. The car build, sponsored by CRC, was led by racing legends Clay Millican (NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Driver) and Jeff Lutz (from "Street Outlaws" and Lutz Race Cars). This is the first hydrogen-powered hot rod of its kind auctioned to the public. Other features include a TCI automatic transmission, power steering, and power brakes.

"At CRC, 'Together, We Get It Done'™ is more than a slogan," said Steven Drake, President of CRC Industries, Americas. "It captures our commitment to providing solutions that help those who do the important work that keeps the world moving forward. Build for the Future is a natural extension of that commitment by providing support to train the next generation."

Earlier this year, CRC auctioned a supercharged 2006 Pontiac GTO, which funded scholarships for 10 aspiring tradespeople.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with CRC in supporting future trades professionals," said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. "The demand for technicians is high, and programs like Build for the Future provide vital support for students seeking rewarding careers."

The Build for the Future scholarship will award financial aid to 10 students pursuing technical education (five scholarships for automotive trades, and five for industrial or welding careers). Of these scholarships, three will be awarded to women. Each recipient is guaranteed at least $2,500, with the possibility of up to $8,000, depending on auction proceeds. If the auction exceeds $80,000, all excess funds will be donated to TechForce to provide additional scholarships.

To learn more about CRC's Build for the Future program, please visit crcbuildforthefuture.com.

