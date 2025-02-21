Cre8mediaHub Marks 15 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Digital Media

Cre8mediaHub, LLC a trusted name in digital media, marketing, and advertising solutions, is excited to celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 2010 by industry veteran Hannah Zlatkiss (Bubis), Cre8mediaHub has been dedicated to delivering innovative digital solutions, helping clients navigate and succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its inception, Cre8mediaHub has been a trusted source of digital innovation, helping clients launch, compete and win in the digital sphere. With a focus on small and medium-sized businesses looking to drive traffic to their websites and physical locations, Cre8mediaHub has earned a reputation for providing personalized attention to each client, ensuring their goals are not just met but exceeded. We also have a passion for working with e-commerce clients, helping them thrive in the digital space. Under the expert leadership of Hannah Bubis, the company has continuously adapted to the ever-changing digital landscape, excelling in social media, marketing, website design, print design, video editing, email automation, advertising, PR, and MarTech solutions.

Reflecting on this milestone year, Hannah Bubis, President of Cre8mediaHub, stated, "We take great pride in our ability to continuously adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape. As an agency working across many verticals, we don't operate in a vacuum. This enables us to apply successful strategies from one industry to another, ensuring that every campaign leverages the best practices and tools to not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations, helping them to compete and win in today's highly competitive digital environment."

Before founding Cre8mediaHub, Hannah honed her skills at leading national digital agencies for 13 years, gaining invaluable experience that perfectly prepared her to build a company focused on delivering practical, effective digital strategies. With this strong foundation, Cre8mediaHub was positioned to thrive by providing a personalized approach that aligns with clients' needs.

Looking ahead, Cre8mediaHub remains committed to helping clients stay ahead of the game in an increasingly competitive digital world. With a strong portfolio of successful projects and a relentless focus on quality, Cre8mediaHub is poised to continue delivering value to its clients for many years to come.

For more information about Cre8mediaHub, to see examples of our work, and to learn about our process, please visit www.cre8mediahub.com or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Hannah Bubis, Cre8MediaHub, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com

SOURCE Cre8MediaHub