Create Something Amazing Named No. 632 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This recognition isn't just a milestone for the Create Something Amazing team. It's proof of what's possible when you refuse to quit, commit to doing great work, and surround yourself with people who continually challenge and elevate you." — Diana Sabb, Founder & Executive Producer Post this

"I started Create Something Amazing because I wanted to see more women in leadership roles within the event production industry," said Diana Sabb, Founder and Executive Producer of Create Something Amazing. "From stage managers, producers, creatives to designers and AV technicians, I wanted to be part of the change that showed women the many careers they could step into, even if that meant getting your hands a little dirty.

Over the years, that vision has grown into something much bigger than event production. It's about creating opportunities, building careers, solving complex problems, and proving that exceptional work is the result of extraordinary people working together.

This recognition isn't just a milestone for our company," Sabb said. "It's proof of what's possible when you refuse to quit, commit to doing great work, and surround yourself with people who continually challenge and elevate you.

I'm incredibly grateful to my parents, every mentor and leader who held me to a high standard, and everyone who challenged my thinking along the way. Most importantly, I'm grateful to our team, whose talent, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence make this recognition possible every single day.

And to our clients and vendor partners, thank you for trusting us with some of your most meaningful moments. We don't take that responsibility lightly. This recognition belongs to all of us, and we're excited for what's ahead."

Diana Sabb, Founder & Executive Producer, Create Something Amazing

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Create Something Amazing

Create Something Amazing is a women-owned event strategy, production, and creative agency founded in 2022 and headquartered in Los Angeles, producing experiences around the world. From China to London and everywhere in between, the team designs and executes high-impact conferences, brand activations, executive summits, curated dinners, leadership experiences, and strategic events that create lasting business impact.

Serving clients across technology, beauty, fashion, sports, and professional services, Create Something Amazing operates as an extension of its clients' teams combining strategy, creative direction, operational excellence, and flawless execution to deliver experiences that strengthen brands, deepen relationships, and drive measurable business results.

Recognized as an Inc. 5000 company, the agency has built its reputation on creativity, precision, and trusted partnerships. From the earliest concept through final execution, Create Something Amazing brings ambitious ideas to life with thoughtful strategy and meticulous attention to detail.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Diana Sabb, Create Something Amazing, 1 9493790892, [email protected], createsomethingamazing.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Create Somethign Amazing