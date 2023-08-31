Create the Ultimate Backyard Sanctuary with Zephyr Presrv® Outdoor Products

"All Zephyr Outdoor products are designed to withstand the elements and encourage people to entertain throughout the seasons," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. Tweet this

For those that prefer cold beer always on tap, the Zephyr Presrv® Outdoor Kegerator & Beverage Cooler features multiple configurations with single, double, and triple tap options. This versatile, industry-first hybrid kegerator can transform into a single zone beverage cooler — sans tap or keg — with the optional Beverage Conversion Kit accessory. Three glass shelves to chill up to 107 cans of soda, seltzers, water, or juice boxes for the kids. The tap kits are sold separately according to your entertaining preference and each include the tap tower(s), CO2 tank, regulator and D-style keg coupler.

The latest addition to the Zephyr outdoor product lineup is the Presrv™ Outdoor Refrigerator. The undercounter, compact fridge is ideal for outdoor entertaining and perfect for chilling appetizers, grill-ready food, and poolside snacks. The stainless steel refrigerator eliminates the need to go back and forth into the house while entertaining by adding storage space to the outdoor kitchen. Built with corrosion-resistant 304-grade stainless steel to hold up against the elements, the Presrv™ Outdoor Refrigerator is ENERGY STAR® certified, features a large 6 cubic feet, all-white interior with LED lighting in Cloud White, and adjustable glass shelves to accommodate cans and bottles.

"All Zephyr Outdoor products are designed to withstand the elements and encourage people to entertain throughout the seasons," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Whether you're hosting a big outdoor barbecue and need multiple beers on tap, or you're simply enjoying dinner outside with family, Presrv coolers ensure everyone's favorite drinks are just an arm's reach away."

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

Media Contact

Erica Tapiarene, Zephyr, 4152821211, [email protected], zephyronline.com

SOURCE Zephyr