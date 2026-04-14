Create Wellness Launches Sugar-Free Creatine + Electrolytes Mix with OnoSweet®

Create Wellness has launched a new sugar-free Creatine + Electrolytes Mix featuring Compound Solutions' patented OnoSweet® sweetener. Designed as a convenient daily stick pack, the product combines creatine monohydrate, electrolytes and taurine to support hydration, recovery, energy and cognition, while delivering a clean and enjoyable taste experience.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI) is happy to announce that Create Wellness, the brand behind the world's leading creatine gummy, has launched Creatine + Electrolytes Mix using Compound Solutions' patented OnoSweet® sweetener. The new product brings together two of the globe's hottest supplement trends: creatine and hydration. The drink mix contains creatine monohydrate, electrolytes and taurine in a convenient daily stick pack designed to support hydration, recovery, energy and cognition.

Compound Solutions' OnoSweet® is sucralose-free and stevia-free, and is known to be the best natural sweetener in the world. OnoSweet® is now featured in Create Wellness's newly launched sugar-free Creatine + Electrolytes Mix.

Create Wellness's new stick packs come in Watermelon, Passionfruit and Lemon Lime flavors and are made for consumers looking for a more enjoyable way to stay consistent with their daily routine. Each stick pack delivers 5g of creatine monohydrate, 800mg of electrolytes and 1000mg of taurine, combining daily hydration and recovery support with energy and cognitive benefits in an easy-to-use format.

Creatine tends to have a gritty texture and chalky flavor, so improving that experience plays an important role in encouraging repeat sales. Create Wellness developed these stick packs to bring together function and flavor in a sugar-free powdered beverage format, using OnoSweet® to support the clean sweetness that makes that experience possible. Together, Create Wellness and CSI highlight how today's performance products can deliver on both efficacy and enjoyment.

About OnoSweet®

OnoSweet® is a patented, natural, zero-calorie sweetener delivering a sugar-like taste profile, no bitter or lingering finish and consistent sweetness across protein, RTDs, gummies, powders and functional beverages, while supporting modern clean-label and sustainability expectations.

About Compound Solutions

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399881, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.