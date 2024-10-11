Create Your Own Custom Application with FM Quickstart: The Premier Free Claris FileMaker Template

DB Services has released a new version of their completely free and customizable FileMaker template, FM Quickstart 2025, streamlined to work seamlessly on desktop and mobile and built by certified Claris FileMaker developers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DB Services is proud to announce the official release of FM Quickstart 2025, a new version of their completely free and customizable FileMaker template, to the Claris community. With a range of new features designed to increase efficiency and flexibility, FM Quickstart continues to empower organizations to create robust custom applications on one of the world's top low-code platforms.

The premier Claris FileMaker template includes a dashboard, contact management, document management, quotes, orders, and shipments, leads and opportunities modules, purchasing returns and work orders, dynamic top-tier navigation, QuickBooks Online integration, and iPhone functionality. FM Quickstart 2025 new features include:

AI-powered reporting for more intelligent insights and faster decision-making

Product price tiers and commission tiers to simplify complex pricing models

New modules for builds and work orders to streamline operational workflows

FM Quickstart 2025 is built by a team of certified Claris FileMaker developers and is designed to use the latest version of Claris FileMaker on Mac/Windows and iPhone/iPad. The template is fully customizable and scalable, and it's designed to allow any organization to become more efficient and effective using one of the top low-code platforms in the world.

"Our goal with FM Quickstart is to save organizations time and money while providing the flexibility of a custom application with a great user experience," states Kevin Hammond, DB Services CEO. "With the new AI and workflow features in FM Quickstart 2025, we're excited to provide even more value to our community."

To download FM Quickstart 2025, please visit the official FM Quickstart website to have it sent directly to your inbox.

DB Services' mission is to make organizations more efficient and effective through digital transformations while offering superior service and exceptional expertise. Since 2003, they have provided custom applications and workflow solutions for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, universities, and non-profit organizations. They are a Claris Platinum Partner, Salesforce Partner, AWS Partner, and founding member of the FileMaker Partner Council that offers FileMaker Development, FileMaker Support, FileMaker Hosting, and FileMaker Licensing.

DB Services was awarded the Claris Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017. They also made the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and 2020 for the Fastest Growing Companies in America.

Claris and FileMaker are trademarks of Claris International Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

