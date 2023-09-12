Create Your Perfect Fall Getaway with Chattanooga's Color Wheel

Explore the great outdoors, relish seasonal culinary delights, and immerse in every shade of Chattanooga's color wheel.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chattanooga's autumn palette beckons you to paint your picture-perfect getaway! Experience the magic of Chattanooga's fall season with breathtaking views, vibrant festivals, and neighborhoods brimming with adventures. This fall, we invite visitors to explore the outdoors, relish seasonal culinary delights, and immerse themselves in every shade of Chattanooga's color wheel.

Chattanooga's Color Wheel:

Get Outside Glow – Discover Chattanooga's natural wonderland! . Hike through miles of vibrant foliage, conquer numerous boulders, and paddle through the currents of the Tennessee River.

Touring Teal – Enjoy the captivating scenery on a train ride through the Tennessee valley, a cruise through the Tennessee River Gorge, or on a zipline amidst the vibrant treetops of Lookout Mountain .

valley, a cruise through the Tennessee River Gorge, or on a zipline amidst the vibrant treetops of . Colorful Palate – Savor an array of autumn's finest harvests from Chattanooga's local eateries, offering a tapestry of fall flavors.

local eateries, offering a tapestry of fall flavors. Boo! Hue – In October, the Scenic City turns into ChattaBOOga!, with plenty of fun frights and thrilling adventures you can only experience here.

– In October, the Scenic City turns into ChattaBOOga!, with plenty of fun frights and thrilling adventures you can only experience here. Festival Red – Partake in all the spirited fall events, ranging from food festivals and outdoor races, to concerts and cocktail soirées.

Being named one of the Top Places to See Fall Foliage in 2023 and offering exhilarating experiences, Chattanooga stands as the perfect fall destination. Chattanooga is centrally located in the Southeast at the intersections of I-75, I-24, and I-59, with an airport only 10 miles from downtown, allowing for less traveling and more time for adventure. Once in the city, visitors can easily navigate downtown by taking the free electric shuttle, using the bike share system with more than 400 bicycles at 40+ locations, or on foot.‥

To learn more and paint your perfect fall picture with Chattanooga's color wheel, visit‥VisitChattanooga.com/Fall.

Use‥#VisitChatt on social media for a chance to be featured by @VisitChatt on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

