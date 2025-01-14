Created by Humans AI Licensing Platform for Books Launches with the Support of Bestselling Authors

"What Created by Humans is doing goes beyond business; they're safeguarding American creativity." - Douglas Preston, bestselling author and former president of the Authors Guild Post this

Created by Humans is also unveiling AI Rights, a proprietary framework for new rights that authors can protect and license in the AI world. CbH currently supports rights for AI model training and reference via Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) models, and it has plans to add more rights soon.

"Our goal is to make AI licensing simple and transparent so that authors of all sizes can contribute to and profit from AI's use of their work while AI developers can properly reward the humans fueling their technology, without slowing down innovation," said Trip Adler, Co-founder and CEO of Created by Humans.

Created by Humans is built on the founding team's extensive experience in the digital publishing, technology, and data infrastructure sectors. Adler previously founded Scribd, where he pioneered the subscription model for books; at Created by Humans, he's continuing his legacy of bringing books to new audiences with the introduction of an AI Rights revenue model for authors. In October 2024, the Authors Guild, the nation's oldest and largest professional organization for writers, partnered with the platform.

"Created by Humans understands authors in a way no other tech company does," said Douglas Preston, bestselling author and former president of the Authors Guild. "CbH has established a system that ensures creators retain control of their work and are fairly compensated in this new world of AI. What they're doing goes beyond business; they're safeguarding American creativity."

To accelerate its mission, CbH has secured $5 million in seed funding from Giant Ventures, with participation from Uncommon Capital and high-profile angel investors such as Emmett Shear (Founder, Twitch), Kyle Vogt (Founder, Cruise), Drew Houston (Founder, Dropbox), Cal Henderson (Founder, Slack), and Cameron Yarbrough (Founder, Torch). This new round follows a $5 million pre-seed round raised in June 2024 from Craft Ventures, Floodgate, Slow Ventures, Garry Tan, and others.

"Trip pioneered digital publishing at Scribd, and now he and his stellar team are redefining the relationship between creators and AI," said Jon Dishotsky, Partner at Giant Ventures. "By giving control back to authors, this platform isn't just creating a new revenue model—it's protecting creativity, original thought, and fair compensation, ensuring human artistry continues to thrive in the AI era."

Authors, agents, publishers, and AI companies can learn more or sign up at createdbyhumans.ai.

About Created by Humans

Created by Humans is a groundbreaking AI Rights licensing platform that connects creators with AI developers, enabling the licensing of copyrighted works for AI training and development. The platform aims to protect copyright owners' rights while fostering innovation in AI. For more information, visit createdbyhumans.ai.

