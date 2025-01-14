Created by Humans AI Licensing Platform for Books Launches with the Support of Bestselling Authors

Created by Humans AI licensing platform for books launches out of private beta with the support of Walter Isaacson, Douglas Preston, James Patterson, Susan Orlean, Sylvia Day, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Hampton Sides, and many more bestselling authors. The company has also secured $5M in seed funding from Giant Ventures with participation from Uncommon Capital, Emmett Shear, Cal Henderson, Kyle Vogt, Cameron Yarbrough, and Drew Houston.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Created by Humans (CbH), an official AI licensing partner of the Authors Guild, announced the public launch of its groundbreaking AI Rights licensing platform for the book industry. CbH offers rights holders a clear path to control, manage, and monetize their content while giving AI developers authorized access to high-quality, human-created works. The company is emerging from beta with the support of over 50 bestselling authors including Walter Isaacson, Douglas Preston, James Patterson, Susan Orlean, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Sylvia Day, Hampton Sides, Tad Friend, Nathaniel Rich, Mimi Swartz, Kim Scott, Nicholas Thompson, Danielle Trussoni, Elizabeth Weil, Deborah Jackson Taffa, Eric Alterman, Bruce Barcott, Steven Kotler, and Florence Williams, among others.
The CbH platform provides an elegant solution to a complex problem. It allows authors to decide when and how their works can be used, for what purposes, and at what price. Authors create an account and verify their identity, claim their works by ISBN number or by uploading a work, and then set their licensing preferences within the platform. AI companies can browse and license content just as easily—all through a sleek, intuitive interface. Created by Humans manages content curation, file delivery, licensing, and payments.
Created by Humans is also unveiling AI Rights, a proprietary framework for new rights that authors can protect and license in the AI world. CbH currently supports rights for AI model training and reference via Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) models, and it has plans to add more rights soon.
"Our goal is to make AI licensing simple and transparent so that authors of all sizes can contribute to and profit from AI's use of their work while AI developers can properly reward the humans fueling their technology, without slowing down innovation," said Trip Adler, Co-founder and CEO of Created by Humans.
Created by Humans is built on the founding team's extensive experience in the digital publishing, technology, and data infrastructure sectors. Adler previously founded Scribd, where he pioneered the subscription model for books; at Created by Humans, he's continuing his legacy of bringing books to new audiences with the introduction of an AI Rights revenue model for authors. In October 2024, the Authors Guild, the nation's oldest and largest professional organization for writers, partnered with the platform.
"Created by Humans understands authors in a way no other tech company does," said Douglas Preston, bestselling author and former president of the Authors Guild. "CbH has established a system that ensures creators retain control of their work and are fairly compensated in this new world of AI. What they're doing goes beyond business; they're safeguarding American creativity."
To accelerate its mission, CbH has secured $5 million in seed funding from Giant Ventures, with participation from Uncommon Capital and high-profile angel investors such as Emmett Shear (Founder, Twitch), Kyle Vogt (Founder, Cruise), Drew Houston (Founder, Dropbox), Cal Henderson (Founder, Slack), and Cameron Yarbrough (Founder, Torch). This new round follows a $5 million pre-seed round raised in June 2024 from Craft Ventures, Floodgate, Slow Ventures, Garry Tan, and others.
"Trip pioneered digital publishing at Scribd, and now he and his stellar team are redefining the relationship between creators and AI," said Jon Dishotsky, Partner at Giant Ventures. "By giving control back to authors, this platform isn't just creating a new revenue model—it's protecting creativity, original thought, and fair compensation, ensuring human artistry continues to thrive in the AI era."
About Created by Humans
Created by Humans is a groundbreaking AI Rights licensing platform that connects creators with AI developers, enabling the licensing of copyrighted works for AI training and development. The platform aims to protect copyright owners' rights while fostering innovation in AI. For more information, visit createdbyhumans.ai.
