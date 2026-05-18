Creatify launches the first AI creative agent built specifically to make ads that convert

We didn't build another AI video tool that happens to make ads. We built an agent trained on what makes ads convert. Every other agent shows you a new AI model. We show you performance data from 15 million ads powering every creative decision the agent makes. Post this

The result: an AI agent that doesn't just produce video. It produces video ads informed by what has worked at scale across Meta, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and AppLovin.

Preventing hallucinations in advertising content

Speed means nothing if the output gets your brand wrong. AI models hallucinate: they fabricate product features, misspell brand names, drift logos, and invent claims. In a paid ad, that's a policy violation, a budget drain, and a trust killer.

Creatify Agent addresses this architecturally. The agent researches the brand, product, goals, and audience before generating anything. It locks in verified brand names, logos, product details, and key claims as constraints for the entire pipeline, preventing hallucinations with fabricated features, inconsistent characters, incorrect value propositions, and brand visual drift that plague other AI tools.

Proprietary vision intelligence checks every output against confirmed brand assets. Logo drift, text errors, product inaccuracies, and visual inconsistencies are caught automatically before delivery.

Full creative control through conversation

Creatify Agent works like having a scriptwriter, director, casting agent, and producer on call — except they live inside one conversation. Describe what you need, and the agent researches your competitors, writes the creative strategy, picks hooks, generates scripts, creates and casts characters, produces the video, and delivers platform-ready variations for Meta, TikTok, Instagram Reels, and organic channels.

What makes the agent different from existing AI video tools: you can step into any part of the process and direct it. Ask it to rethink the hook. Tell it the avatar doesn't match your audience. Request a different tone in the voiceover. Upload your own footage and have the agent build around it. Push back on the script angle and watch it adapt. Every interaction refines the output toward your creative vision, not the AI's default.

The agent runs internal checks throughout the pipeline and leads the process autonomously, surfacing decisions to the marketer at key creative checkpoints — strategy direction, script approval, character sign-off — and handling everything else end to end. The entire process takes minutes and costs $5 to $8 per ad, compared to $500+ and weeks of coordination with traditional production.

This means a solo ecommerce founder gets the same production capability as a brand with a creative agency on retainer. A growth team shipping weekly creative tests can direct 20 ad variants in a single conversation instead of briefing freelancers and waiting days for drafts. A performance marketer can explore a creative direction, reject it, pivot, and produce the final version in one sitting.

How it works

The agent operates as a multi-step creative workflow, orchestrated through conversation:

Brand and product intelligence. The agent researches the brand, product, goals, and audience. It locks in verified brand names, logos, product details, and key claims as constraints for the entire pipeline.

Competitor research. The agent analyzes competitors to identify positioning gaps and unused angles.

Strategy and scripting. Based on brand data, competitive intelligence, and performance patterns from 15M+ ads, the agent writes creative strategy, selects hooks, and generates script variations tuned to the target platform.

Character creation and casting. The agent generates or selects AI avatars matched to the brand's audience, drawing from 1,500+ avatars or creating custom characters to fit the brief.

Production and quality assurance. The agent produces the video and checks every output against confirmed brand data to catch errors before delivery.

Conversation-driven refinement. At any step, the marketer can redirect, provide feedback, supply footage, request variants, or adjust creative direction. The agent maintains context across the full conversation and adapts.

One conversation can produce dozens of ready-to-run ad variations. The agent manages format optimization (9:16, 16:9, 1:1), platform-specific requirements, and multi-language output in 75+ languages.

Built on a production-grade platform

Creatify is used by 3M+ marketers and 10K+ teams including Alibaba, HubSpot, and ElevenLabs. The company has raised $24M from WndrCo, Kindred Ventures, NFDG, and Comcast Ventures, is SOC 2 Type II certified, and is rated 4.8 on G2 with 1,000+ reviews.

Availability

Creatify Agent is available today to all users, including the free plan. Paid plans start at $19/month (Starter) and $49/month (Pro).

About Creatify

Creatify is an AI ad platform that generates professional video and image ads using top AI models while staying on brand. The platform converts product URLs, text, or images into ready-to-run ad creative in minutes, with 1,500+ AI avatars, 75+ languages, and 210+ voices. Creatify has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, and TechCrunch.

For more information, visit creatify.ai.

Media Contact

Yinan Na, Creatify AI, 1 (650) 319-6694, [email protected], https://creatify.ai/

SOURCE Creatify AI