Creating Conservation Impact: Leading IT Asset Disposition Company Mender Delivers on 2024 Giving Pledge

Key to Mender's giving philosophy is partnering through donations with programs that Mender employees and clients can engage with through volunteer efforts. The company believes that by helping our community engage with the natural world surrounding them, we will further embrace the company's mission and help Mender further promote its mission of repairing the relationships between corporations and our natural world.

A key beneficiary of Mender's charitable giving pledge is the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF). The donation will support its mission of ensuring the public can enjoy Texas's wild things and wild places, both now and in the future. The Foundation achieves this by advancing Texas' proud outdoor traditions and conserving its lands, waters, and wildlife.

"We are honored that Mender has partnered with us to help fund these vital initiatives," said Anne Brown, the executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. "Mender's continuous dedication to conservation in Texas will go a long way toward ensuring countless future chapters for our Texas wild."

Mender's 2024 donation initiative benefits four Texas conservation initiatives in total: TPWF's Pollinators and Prairies, desert bighorn sheep restoration, and Stewards of the Wild programs; the Gulf Trust's "Trash Free Gulf" project, of which TPWF is a fiduciary sponsor; plus an additional donation to the Oklahoma Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Mender also donates and supports through volunteering to Tackle Tomorrow, an organization devoted to improving childhood literacy rates among students in underserved communities throughout Dallas.

"Not only did we donate part of our profits to Tackle Tomorrow, but we also provided computers and volunteers from our staff because community engagement is part of our company's core values," said Taggart. "It's important that everything we do—from our services to our donations—make a real positive impact in the world."

About Mender

Mender is a global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) company, specializing in eco-friendly IT asset disposition services focused on extending the lifecycle of IT assets through responsible recycling and resale. The company ensures secure disposal and recycling of IT equipment, aiming to protect the environment and clients' brand reputation. Mender adheres to sustainable practices that promote a circular economy. The services include secure data destruction, IT asset recovery, and environmentally responsible recycling, catering to the needs of businesses looking to dispose of their data center and endpoint assets in an eco-conscious manner. Mender supports wildlife and land conservation efforts through its giving pledge of five percent of its net profits back to conservation. For more information, visit: https://www.withmender.com/.

Media Contact

Pam Abrahamsson, Mender, 1 5032989749

