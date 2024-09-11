Creating Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Technology in the Ever Changing Regulatory Environment, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

SaMD are still categorized as medical devices by regulatory bodies around the world, meaning that there are stringent requirements around development and validation that are required before they can be used clinically. Post this

SaMD are still categorized as medical devices by regulatory bodies around the world, meaning that there are stringent requirements around development and validation that are required before they can be used clinically.

The expert speakers will review the key components required for a successful SaMD regulatory submission, including the latest guidance from major global regulatory bodies, using real-world examples of successful SaMD development.

Register for this webinar today to understand the latest guidance from major global regulatory bodies on making successful SaMD regulatory submissions.

Join Cori Ragan, MS, Regulatory & Quality Systems Director, Fortrea; and Dr. Cheerag Shirodaria, MD, FRCP, MBA, Vice President & Cardiovascular/Metabolic Therapeutic Area Head, Fortrea; Chief Development Officer, Caristo Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Creating Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Technology in the Ever Changing Regulatory Environment.

