Creating the Perfect Outdoor Space: BoConcept's Tips for Making Outdoor Living Cozy and Stylish

Whether you're working with a compact condo patio or a spacious backyard, BoConcept's Lily Li offers expert insights and product suggestions to create the idyllic outdoor space.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As spring gives way to warmer days, many homeowners are looking to transform their outdoor areas into stylish and functional spaces. Lily Li, senior design consultant at BoConcept Bay Area, sat down to share her favorite tips, trends and product recommendations for designing the perfect outdoor setup — whether you have a small patio or an expansive backyard.

Start With How You Use the Space

When planning your outdoor area, Li says it's essential to begin with how you actually intend to use it. "For example, I just completed a project in San Francisco where we moved the dining area indoors because it wasn't practical to bring food up and down levels," she said. "Instead, we created a cozy seating area outdoors with the dining setup just inside, next to large doors that open to the view. It created that perfect indoor-outdoor flow."

Li points out that outdoor design can look very different depending on the type of home. "For condo patios, it's all about maximizing space with functional, lightweight furniture," she said. "The Cancún collection from BoConcept is great because it has a lighter footprint and can easily be mixed with other pieces. It's perfect for small patios where flexibility is key."

She also recommends adding visual interest through color and accessories. The BoConcept Carmo line, for example, is available in neutral ash and a green tone that can bring a subtle pop of color. Add a few outdoor plants, a rug, and maybe a portable light for warmth and ambiance.

For larger outdoor areas, like backyards, the possibilities expand. "You can layer in more elements like lanterns, fire pits and extra cushions," said Li. "These touches help create ambiance."

Materials and Color Trends

Maintenance is often a deciding factor for outdoor furniture, and Li sees a strong shift toward low-maintenance materials with modern finishes. "A lot of clients are moving away from traditional wood because of the upkeep," she said. "Metal is a popular choice because it doesn't require sealing or oiling. Ceramic is also being used more — it gives that sleek, high-end look without the hassle."

In terms of color, she sees a continued trend toward neutral tones, accented with earthy or nature-inspired hues. It all depends on the home, but soft greens, matte blacks and cool grays are popular right now.

Blending Indoor and Outdoor Living

Li emphasizes that one of the best ways to make an outdoor space feel connected to the home is through style coordination. "If your indoor furniture has clean lines, try to carry that same feel outside — it doesn't need to match exactly, but it should feel intentional," she said. "Also, think about layout. If someone is inside and someone else is outside, can they still converse? That's when you know the spaces are truly connected."

For anyone starting from scratch, Li's biggest piece of advice is to design based on your lifestyle. "I think it's really defining how you envision using the space," she said.

From small-space solutions like BoConcept's Cancún collection to design-forward accessories and layout planning, Li's advice proves that thoughtful design can turn any outdoor space into one that feels just as welcoming as the indoors.

For more information about BoConcept, please visit http://www.boconcept.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit http://www.boconcept.com/en-us/franchise.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Mainland