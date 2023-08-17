Creation Achieves Top 10% Placement on Second Consecutive Inc. 5000 Appearance, Joined by LGE Design Build's Debut

"I am incredibly proud to lead two companies recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. At the core of both, we share the same DNA – a commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence, embracing innovation and leaving a positive imprint in everything we do," said Sellers. Tweet this

David Sellers, the figurehead of both companies that share dual joint headquarters in Phoenix and Dallas, achieves the rare and noteworthy feat of guiding two affiliates to secure spots on the elite list. He founded Creation with Bob Agahi in 2018, and today the company's portfolio includes $4.4 billion of ground-up developments in major growth corridors of Arizona, Texas, California, Colorado, Tennessee, New York and New Jersey. This year, the company will experience even further growth with nearly $1.5 billion in mixed-use office, retail and multifamily projects in the pipeline.

Sellers is also the CEO of LGE which has been a leader in the design-build commercial construction market for nearly 30 years. Over the past five years, LGE has experienced impressive growth with a revenue increase of more than 290%. The company has also established a commanding presence as the only large-scale, design-build firm in Arizona and one of only a few in Texas. In the year ahead, LGE has plans to expand its portfolio into southern U.S. markets, as well as expand into the multifamily sector. This will add to its already diverse set of product offerings that include industrial, office, retail/restaurant, mixed-use, educational, adaptive reuse and medical.

"I am incredibly proud to lead two companies recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. At the core of both, we share the same DNA – a commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence, embracing innovation and leaving a positive imprint in everything we do, whether in business, development, construction or hospitality," said Sellers. "Our philosophy has always been to think outside the box and set high standards for quality. Beyond that, the key to our success lies in our exceptional team members. They are the driving force behind the growth and accomplishments of both Creation and LGE. It's not just about individual success; we place a strong emphasis on fostering growth and creating opportunities for all our team members."

Earlier this year, the two companies made headlines for their aggressive expansion into Texas as their footprint in the state surpassed $1 billion in assets. Since 2020, Creation and LGE have charted rapid growth in the Lone Star state and currently have more than $280 million in shared commercial real estate projects under construction, totaling 1,854,718 square feet, in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston and another $503 million is in the pipeline across the state, with more to come. Creation also owns assets in the Dallas-Fort Worth market that are leased to NNN retail tenants, but slated for mixed-use developments with development values exceeding more than $450 million.

Creation is a rapidly growing, versatile firm involved in real estate development, hospitality brand inception and alternative investments. Founded by David Sellers and Bob Agahi, the company has a current pipeline of over $4.4 billion of ground-up developments across six states. Operating at the industry's highest standards, Creation is experienced in every facet of the development process with all services expertly handled in-house including purchase, entitlement, design, construction and sale. Creation Ventures, the firm's alternative investment platform, has co-founded four companies since 2015 and participated in the funding of more than 90 burgeoning technology startups across the country. With dual headquarters in Phoenix and Dallas, Creation will open a third office in New York City later this year. For two consecutive years, the firm has landed on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

LGE Design Build (LGE) is a premier design-build construction firm that has been a leader in the Southwest's commercial market for close to 30 years. With dual headquarters in Phoenix and Dallas, LGE is unique in its ability to offer a true full-service approach with architecture, interior design, engineering, budget control, permit coordination and construction available all under one roof. With an industry-leading reputation and a portfolio of more than 1,200 completed projects, LGE's dedication to unmatched integrity and craftsmanship results in award-winning designs for clients in various industries including industrial, office, hospitality, mixed-use, medical, education and tenant improvement. As the only large-scale design-build firm in Arizona, the company has recently earned industry recognition as Ranking Arizona's "2023 Top 10 General Contractors" and AZRE's "AZ Big 100: 50 Commercial Real Estate Companies to Watch in 2023". The firm recently debuted on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

