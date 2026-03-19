Creative Brilliance Awards partners with film, TV, media, and digital ventures company Portman Collier

"Portman Collier is pleased to support a programme that is both forward looking and firmly grounded in the realities of modern media. We remain committed to championing the creative ambition and digital performance shaping the future of global creative sectors." Post this

The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to celebrating excellence across communications, creative production, and digital enterprise. It has helped support and shape awards categories focused on talent in Communications, Creative & Production as well as Performance & Product Excellence.

These include Digital Influencer of the Year, Outstanding Digital Producer, Most Daring Digital Creative, Digital Film Excellence, Outstanding Digital Music Creation, and Outstanding Digital Subscription Business.

Recognition that is meaningful, transparent, and fair

The partnership between the Creative Brilliance Awards™ and Portman Collier means they both create a platform that combines industry insight with globally governed standards, ensuring recognition is meaningful, transparent, and fair.

Entries are now open for The Brilliance Awards, which celebrate vision, innovation, and leadership shaping the digital age, around the world.

The Brilliance Awards Europe™ competition and celebratory gala, which will take place at the five-star Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel, Windsor, UK, on 26 September 2026, mark the first in a three-region Brilliance Awards series this year. Similar events are to take place in North America, Asia, and the Middle East later this year.

Outstanding originality, measurable impact, and audience engagement

The Brilliance Awards feature 22 awards. Other standout honours include Luminary Chief People Officer, Digital Entrepreneur of the Year, Digital Impact for Humanity Award, Digital Influencer of the Year, and Digital Growth Leadership Award, and Digital Transformation Excellence Award.

Deborah Collier, President of Digital Skills Authority, said, "The Creative Brilliance Awards Collection highlights not only outstanding originality, but the measurable impact and audience engagement driving today's digital first‑ creative industries.

"I am delighted that Portman Collier will support a programme that is both forward looking and firmly grounded in the realities of modern media. We remain committed to championing the creative ambition and digital performance shaping the future of global creative sectors."

Reflecting the Digital Skills Authority's mission to empower a smarter, more skilled, and more innovative digital workforce, The Brilliance Awards celebrate inspired talent today while helping to shape the future of digital business prosperity.

They are launched as part of the organization's 10th anniversary, marking a decade of advancing digital and digital business capability and excellence worldwide.

For more information about The Brilliance Awards, including more details on the awards and how to enter and book your place at The Brilliance Awards Europe™ 2026 gala, visit: www.brillianceawards.com

Notes for editors

About The Brilliance Awards

The Brilliance Awards comprise a wide-ranging program designed to recognize excellence across the full digital ecosystem, celebrating individuals, startups, teams, and organizations that are shaping the future of digital business.

Digital Skills Authority owns Brilliance Awards Group – an international organization supporting and operating its events, marketing, and services. It launched the new open edition of the Brilliance Awards programme with this group.

Awards for Talent Enablement recognize leadership in developing digital capability, including Luminary Chief People Officer and Talent Development Leader of the Year.

Awards Celebrating Innovation, Impact and Performance honour outstanding digital products, initiatives, and outcomes, including Outstanding Digital Subscription Business, Digital Innovation in Healthcare, Digital Innovation in Fintech, Digital Film Excellence Award, Outstanding Digital Music Creation, Exceptional Digital Marketing Campaign, Digital Impact for Humanity Award, Digital Startup of the Year, and Most Dynamic Digital Storefront.

Awards for Talent in Marketing, Creative & Production celebrate individual excellence in influence and creativity, including Digital Influencer of the Year, Outstanding Digital Producer, and Most Daring Digital Creative.

Awards for Governance, Ethics & Diplomacy recognize leadership shaping responsible digital futures, including Digital Policy Visionary of the Year, Digital Age Diplomat of the Year, and Exceptional Board Director for Digital Governance.

Awards for Entrepreneurs highlight visionary founders and emerging ventures through Digital Entrepreneur of the Year and Break-through Digital Startup.

Awards Celebrating Organizations and Teams Success recognize enterprise-wide excellence with honours including Digital Growth Leadership Award, E-Commerce Sales Excellence Award, and Digital Transformation Excellence Award.

Together, these awards celebrate measurable impact, innovation, ethical leadership, and excellence across the digital economy.

Media contact:

For interview opportunities and press accreditation for the awards and gala, please contact: Wayne Coles, Senior Communications Officer, Digital Skills Authority, Tel: +44 (0)1753 362 654 Ext.111 Email: [email protected]

For brand clarity regarding The Brilliance Awards program from the Digital Skills Authority, please visit BrillianceAwards.com/Official

Media Contact

Wayne Coles, Digital Skills Authority, 44 (0)1753 362 654 111, [email protected], https://www.brillianceawards.com/

SOURCE Digital Skills Authority