Creative Colors International Adds Newest Franchisee Territory in Shelley, ID

The new Creative Colors South East Idaho franchise will be owned by Farrell and Morgan Hunt. Prior to CCI, Morgan owned her own Home Décor wood shop and Farrell currently is working as a project manager for a general contractor.

"We are so excited about this opportunity because I truly believe in CCI's service and the mission statement of the company," said the Hunts. "We enjoy hard work and know we can grow this business and serve the great people of South East Idaho."

Statistics suggest that repairing and restoring, as opposed to upholstering and replacing, can save local business owners and residents hundreds of dollars on any damaged item. For example, the costs associated with upholstering any type of seat can be very steep, ranging anywhere from $120 to $450 per cushion.

According to Creative Colors International Senior Vice President Terri Sniegolski, the commitment shared by all franchisees to help customers save money, and deliver on the company's "We Can Fix That" philosophy, has been the key catalyst for the company's expansion since its initial inception in 1980.

"Celebrating the launch of our first CCI franchise in Shelley, we're committed to elevating repair and restoration standards in the area," said Sniegolski. "With shared values and unwavering dedication, we trust the Hunts to deliver unparalleled service, enriching the experience for customers across the market."

Serving the automotive, commercial and furniture industries, Creative Colors International offers affordable solutions for tears, holes, scuffs, scratches and other damage found on leather, vinyl, plastic or fabric, through on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, dyeing and protection. For local residents, this means Creative Colors International can repair auto interiors, leather furniture, RV flooring and boat vinyl, among other things.

Additionally, for business owners, Creative Colors International can repair any upholstery found in critical locations around the company, such as waiting rooms, examination rooms, restaurant booths, hotel rooms and theater seating, among others.

For more information on Creative Colors International and their new location please visit http://www.wecanfixthat.com/seidaho

About Creative Colors International

Launched in 1991, the Creative Colors International (CCI) franchise system was created through its affiliate, J&J's Creative Colors, the original industry leader in refurbishment techniques and systems. Today, both companies continue to be family-owned and operated by the second generation. Catering to the abundance of upholstered items in every home, business and vehicle, CCI is the ultimate in on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric. Through proprietary technology, CCI restores damaged material at a fraction of replacement costs, saving customers up to 90 percent. CCI repairs are stronger than the original area and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. In the Automotive, Furniture, and Commercial Markets, CCI offers on-site repair and restoration to all types of leather, vinyl, fabric, plastic, and carpeting by repairing and re-dyeing holes, cuts, tears, burns, scrapes, fading, and discoloration.

For more information on CCI's services and franchise opportunities, visit https://wecanfixthat.com/own-a-franchise.

Media Contact

Mandy Cline, 919 Marketing, 9197142901, [email protected], www.919marketing.com

SOURCE 919 Marketing