Creative Data Provider DAIVID Expands Into Japanese Ad Market Through Partnership With Video Research

UK AI company and Japan's leading media and marketing research company launch new AI-powered creative testing tool built specifically for Japanese market; Emolyzer measures likely emotions and brand impact of ad campaigns without the need for audience panels

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DAIVID – a UK-based AI company powering the ad ecosystem with #CreativeData – today announced it is expanding into the Japanese ad market through a new partnership with leading media and marketing research company Video Research.

The new strategic deal will give marketers across Japan access to DAIVID's advanced creative testing technology through the launch of a new AI-powered solution – co-created by the London-based company and Video Research, the industry standard for TV measurement in Japan – that predicts the effectiveness of ads at scale. Emolyzer is a self-serve platform built specifically for the Japanese market, allowing advertisers to predict the emotions an ad is likely to generate, as well as its impact on brand metrics.

Powered by millions of data points from Japanese consumer responses, the Emolyzer platform uses a predictive algorithm to deliver almost instant insights – eliminating the need for audience panels and enabling advertisers to measure campaign effectiveness quickly. The metrics highlight how each video performs, ranking it against other Japanese videos, and viewers' likely perceptions of the ad, including originality and trustworthiness. The new platform is designed to help marketers keep up with the sheer volume of content being produced by brands across various digital channels.

Ian Forrester, CEO and founder of DAIVID, said: "Partnering with Video Research allows us to rapidly scale our AI-powered technology across the Japanese ad market and supercharge our global growth. With so much content being produced across so many different channels, advertisers need smarter tools to keep up. Developed in partnership with Video Research since 2023, the new Emolyzer platform helps marketers cut through the noise, maximise media spend and unlock the emotional impact of their creative. Working with Video Research's deep market expertise, we believe this platform will be a game-changer for faster and better decision-making."

Makoto Ogi, a Unit Manager at Video Research, said: "We have been actively working to improve content quality through creative evaluation surveys and audience effectiveness testing. However, as the video advertising market continues to grow rapidly, there is increasing demand for faster and more efficient evaluation methods. In response to this trend, we began working with DAIVID in 2023 to conduct technical research on emotion-based video evaluation. As a result, we have developed 'Emolyzer', a tool that analyses emotional responses to video content. By delivering this solution to the market we will contribute to increasing the value of video content."

Yoshihiko Iemura, Division Director at ad agency ADK Marketing Solutions Inc, based in Tokyo, said: "We've been working with DAIVID for over three years, using its ground-breaking solutions to examine the most effective emotions in Japanese advertising. The launch of the Emolyzer platform will empower marketers to test their content at scale, helping them to avoid blowing their budgets on wasted creative and media spend and unleash the true power of their marketing."

The Emolyzer platform is powered by a predictive AI algorithm, built by combining computer vision and computer listening APIs with millions of data points, collated through Video Research's creative testing surveys and DAIVID's specially curated set of consumers responses to Japanese creative.

Outputs from the platform include:

A prediction of the viewer percentiles most likely to experience a deep emotional connection to the content;

A second-by-second breakdown of the emotions an ad will generate among target audiences;

18 Video Research metrics, including message accessibility and consumers' impressions of the products.

About Video Research Ltd.

Video Research Co., Ltd. is a data and systems company that supports the video business, including television. Established in 1962 as the only research institute in Japan to provide TV viewership data, we have been providing cutting-edge data such as various media data and marketing data, including TV viewership surveys in Japan, and providing total support for solving corporate marketing issues. For more information, please visit the Video Research website: https://www.videor.co.jp/

About DAIVID

DAIVID is a global AI company powering the ad ecosystem with #CreativeData – the untapped signal of ad effectiveness – at unprecedented scale and depth. Its human-trained, AI-powered technology analyses video and image content to predict creative attention, 39 emotions and impact on brand metrics, giving ad platforms and marketers access to fast, actionable insights to dramatically improve performance and strategy. With simple API integrations, DAIVID's Creative Data Feed supercharges ad performance and media strategy across the ad tech ecosystem. Ad tech providers integrate the data feed to enhance the performance and functionality of their platforms, while brand marketers and agencies use DAIVID to measure, benchmark and optimise the impact of their marketing.

Headquartered in London, but with operations across the US and Japan, DAIVID is on a mission to make #CreativeData – the single most important factor in driving ad performance – a foundational layer in the ad tech ecosystem. Partners include ad platforms such as Kinetiq, CreativeX and Mass Analytics, as well as global brands and agencies including Nike, Snapchat, and WPP.

