Creative Group Named to the 2023 MeetingsNet CMI 25 List

"The volume of meetings handled in 2022 was below levels seen pre-pandemic, but represented an amazing rebound from 2021," said MeetingsNet Content Director Sue Hatch. "For example, the median number of room nights booked for meetings and incentive travel jumped from 26,761 in 2021 to 138,894 in 2022. These companies are not just survivors—they're growing, innovating, and building partnerships to drive success in today's new market conditions. The CMI 25 report includes statistics on business volume, company news briefs, and executive commentary, giving readers a sense of the focus, strengths, and size of these major third-party firms."

"We are proud to be part of the CMI 25 list as a testament to the incredible year we had in 2022," said Janet Traphagen, President, Creative Group. "This recognition continues to fuel our passion to keep designing and creating unforgettable experiences for our clients."

The CMI 25 list is published in the September/October 2023 issue of the MeetingsNet digital magazine (http://www.meetingsnet.com/digital-edition), and on http://www.meetingsnet.com.

The MeetingsNet editors selected the 2023 CMI 25 companies based on several factors, including the number of in-person meetings and incentive travel programs managed in 2022 and the total number of room nights represented by those meetings and incentives. They also considered the number of full-time employees, the number of virtual meetings executed, and the percentage of the company's 2022 revenues that came from organizing corporate meetings and incentives versus association meetings or other sources.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has previously been honored with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

Media Contact

Wendy Wallace, Creative Group, Inc., 847.353.4765

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.