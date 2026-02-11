Creative Marketing Concepts Announces Rebrand Under New Ownership

"As a partner who's been in the industry for many years, we know that by working closely with our clients as well as strategically advising them, we can consistently deliver top-tier results." - Joe Copsey, co-owner of CMC Post this

The company's rebrand is rooted in the idea that the strongest results come from shared accountability. Copsey and Summers bring decades of firsthand experience working with some of the most renowned multifamily organizations, giving them an extensive perspective of the realities faced by onsite teams and executives alike.

"We're not a distant agency handing over deliverables," said Copsey, co-owner of CMC. "We show up ready to listen, collaborate and carry the load for our clients. As a partner who's been in the industry for many years, we know that by working closely with our clients as well as strategically advising them, we can consistently deliver top-tier results."

A cornerstone of the rebrand is CMC's Marketing Audit and Positioning (MAP) Report, a new, AI-assisted diagnostic designed to replace ambiguity with clarity. The MAP Report acts as a forensic wellness check for multifamily portfolios by uncovering hidden gaps, identifying what's truly driving performance and providing a clear, actionable path forward.

"We kept seeing teams working incredibly hard without a clear, objective view of what was actually helping or quietly holding them back," said Summers, co-owner of CMC. "The MAP Report brings that much-needed clarity. When leaders can see the full picture, confidence follows and momentum becomes sustainable."

Together, Copsey and Summers are combining strengths and deep operational insight to help multifamily teams achieve results without burnout. The brand shift reflects a unified vision to support marketing and operations leaders with the tools, perspective and partnership they need to perform optimally in a demanding market.

CMC's new brand values underscore how the firm represents its clients, placing an emphasis on four core pillars: collaboration as a seamless extension of the team; impact that drives meaningful outcomes for residents, owners and operators; imagination that reframes challenges with optimism and possibility; and expertise that delivers trusted insight and peace of mind.

With its refreshed identity and renewed focus, CMC is setting the benchmark for multifamily marketing expectations. To learn more about how Creative Marketing Concepts supports multifamily portfolios, please visit www.getcreativemarketing.com.

Creative Marketing Concepts (CMC) is the multifamily sector's trusted marketing department. Dedicated to the success of C-suite leaders and marketing directors alike, CMC provides forensic insights and customized strategies that drive occupancy and NOI. Through a collaborative, heart-centered approach, CMC delivers the clarity and strategic outcomes needed to help multifamily communities and teams flourish.

