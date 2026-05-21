Creative Marketing Concepts Appoints Wendy Simpson President and Chief Marketing Officer

"Wendy brings exactly the kind of leadership, industry depth and vision that this moment in our industry calls for," - Joe Summers, Co-Owner of Creative Marketing Concepts. Post this

"Creative Marketing Concepts has spent nearly three decades proving that smart, strategic marketing moves the needle in multifamily," said Simpson. "Our industry is headed in a new direction where fractional marketing is no longer a workaround; it is how forward-thinking organizations are choosing to grow. My objective is to ensure CMC defines how successful fractional partnerships improve the bottom line for our clients and while expanding our reach to both property management companies and the supplier partners who power this industry."

Simpson brings a career deeply rooted in multifamily real estate, with significant understanding and experience in operations, first as a Regional Leasing Manager in the DMV and later as Director of Marketing for the East Coast at AIMCO, then the third-largest REIT in the nation. She most recently served as CMO at Pratum Companies, a nationally integrated multifamily property management and consulting company she helped launch following a merger and acquisition. During this tenure, Simpson oversaw property revenue performance and built and managed both U.S. and international marketing teams. Simpson has partnered with national and best-in-class supplier partners to optimize the intersection of strategy, operations and results.

"Wendy brings exactly the kind of leadership, industry depth and vision that this moment in our industry calls for," said Joe Summers, Co-Owner of Creative Marketing Concepts. "Her track record speaks for itself, but what sets her apart is her belief in what we are building. We are not just growing a book of business. We are redefining what a marketing partnership looks like and I am excited to work alongside her."

In her new role, Simpson will oversee all agency operations and drive CMC's strategic vision. Under her guidance, CMC will expand fractional marketing services to every level of an organization, from execution to the C-suite, with solutions spanning omni-channel strategy, AI-driven marketing and MarTech integration.

"This appointment reflects our commitment to delivering the highest level of strategic thinking and execution for every client we serve," added Joe Copsey, Co-Owner of Creative Marketing Concepts. "With Wendy at the helm, we have the leadership in place to expand our capabilities, serve a broader range of clients and make an even greater impact across the multifamily landscape."

About Creative Marketing Concepts

Creative Marketing Concepts is a MidAtlantic-based fractional marketing agency specializing in the multifamily real estate industry. For nearly three decades, CMC has delivered strategic marketing leadership, creative execution, and measurable results to property management companies and supplier partners across the country. Through a flexible fractional model, CMC gives organizations access to a broad spectrum of senior-level marketing expertise without the cost of a full in-house team. Real Strategy. Real Outcomes. Learn more at getcreativemarketing.com.

Media Contact

Joe Copsey, Creative Marketing Concepts, 1 (240) 479 -1513, [email protected], https://getcreativemarketing.com/

SOURCE Creative Marketing Concepts